Bauchi Police Officer Pays N310,000 to Aggrieved Truck Driver

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

In order to avert what would have been a disturbance of public peace, which may have led to destruction of property, a Police Officer in the Bauchi State Police Command has paid the sum of N310,000 to a truck driver.

This was disclosed by the state Police Command through the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nafiu Habib, in a statement he issued to journalists at the weekend.

According to him, “On January 16, 2026, at about 0845hrs, information at the Command’s disposal from the chairman NUJ, Bauchi State chapter, revealed a road blockage by truck drivers around the Miri area on the Bauchi-Jos road.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by CSP Holman Simon, the DPO ‘B’ Division, in collaboration with CSP Abdulrazak Padah, Officer in Charge of Operation Restore Peace (ORP), swiftly swung into action, visited the scene, and took diplomatic and professional action to solve the problem.”

The PPRO added that: “A preliminary investigation revealed that a truck driver was heading to Bauchi from Jos when a revenue agent of the federal government haulage stopped him and demanded the stipulated revenue.

“The truck driver did not stop at the moment, however, the revenue collectors decided to insert a blocking tool in front of the truck.”

According to him, “The driver drove on the tool leading to his vehicle tires getting burst, which led to a serious disagreement. Sequel to the scenario, other truck drivers started blocking the ever-busy road parallelly and aggressively, in solidarity with their colleague.”

Nafiu Habib further stated that: “Professionalism was on display, when the Divisional Police Officer ‘B’ Division called the drivers to order, requested their demand, and magnanimously paid the sum of N310, 000 to the driver to replace the damaged tire.”

Thereafter, the trucks respectfully dispersed and the road became accessible to all users, while two suspects were arrested in connection to the breach of public peace.

The state Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, applauded CSP Holman and appreciated the good people of Bauchi State for their usual support to Police Command.