Army Debunks Mutiny Report, Affirms Commitment to Troop Welfare

The Nigerian Army has dismissed as false and misleading an online report alleging threats of mutiny by soldiers over salaries and allowances, describing the claim as sensational and detrimental to national security.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, the acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, said there had been no threat of mutiny within the Nigerian Army.

Anele said that such conduct was alien to its ethos, discipline and professionalism.

She said mutiny was a grave offence under military law and incompatible with the loyalty of Nigerian Army personnel to the Constitution and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Anele explained that the report relied on anonymous and unverifiable claims circulated through non-official channels, which did not reflect the views or disposition of officers and soldiers who were trained to address grievances through established military procedures.

Anele clarified that promotion increments were only one component of military pay and should not be misrepresented as total earnings.

According to her, military remuneration includes consolidated salaries, rank-based allowances, operational, field and hardship allowances, as well as other entitlements that vary based on deployment, qualifications and responsibilities.

She said the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Armed Forces of Nigeria and relevant government authorities, was implementing structured welfare reforms, including periodic reviews of salaries and allowances, enhanced operational incentives, improved accommodation, medical care and insurance packages for troops and their families.

The army spokesperson added that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, had, since assuming office, initiated constructive engagements with relevant authorities on troop welfare, with positive outcomes already emerging.

Anele reaffirmed that the Federal Government, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remained committed to the welfare and operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces amid evolving security challenges.

She urged the public to disregard unfounded reports and rely on official communication channels for accurate information on the Nigerian Army. (NAN)