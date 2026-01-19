A’Ibom NUJ Tasks Security Agencies to Secure Waterways

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, has tasked the state Ministry of Internal Security and Waterways to intensify efforts to secure the waterways and protect the lives and livelihoods of the citizens.

The call by the council was contained in a communique issued at the weekend at the end of its monthly Congress, which was signed by Nsikak Esenowo, the state secretary; Nsibiet John, the state chairman, and three others.

The council condemned in strong terms the activities of pirates who extort money and terrorise fishermen along the waterways in Mbo Local Government Area and other parts of the state.

The Congress appealed to the Akwa Ibom State Government to expedite action on the construction of the Ibaka Road in Mbo Local Government Area to alleviate the hardship faced by residents and other road users in the area.

It noted the activities of Sumedha Energy Limited and Sterling Oil Venture in partnership with NNPC Exploration and Production Limited, resulting in gas flaring and pollution of sources of drinking water in Ikot Akpaden, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area.

It, accordingly, urged the companies to take immediate remedial measures to avert potential environmental and public health disasters.

Congress called on the Akwa Ibom State Government to address the arbitrary increase in house rents by some landlords, particularly within Uyo metropolis, and further appealed for the construction of low-income housing to meet the accommodation needs of low and middle-income earners in the state.

While commending the state government for the release of ₦78 billion for the settlement of the backlog of gratuities and pensions, the Congress appealed for the prompt payment of retirees yet to be captured, especially those who retired between 2021 and 2025.

The Congress applauded Governor Umo Eno for the recent award of contracts for the construction of 85 internal roads across the state, describing the initiative as another significant step towards realising the vision of making Akwa Ibom State a premier tourist destination in Nigeria.

Congress called on the state government to intensify dialogue with Ekid Nation on the concerns raised concerning STUBBS CREEK, AKOIYAK as this will close the gaps of suspicion and breed positive energy.

It condemned the brutal killing of a little boy, Timothy, by a soldier said to be attached to Sterling Oil Company, and called on authorities to appropriately investigate and ensure that the culprit is brought to book.