Unending Cases of Medical Negligence in Nigeria

The death of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s 21-month-old son at a Lagos hospital has reignited concerns about accountability in Nigeria’s private healthcare sector, where allegations of medical negligence and impropriety often fade without resolution, Davidson Iriekpen writes

As Nigerians were still grappling with the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate death of Nnamdi, son of the renowned writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in Lagos, another troubling case emerged in Kano.

Aishatu Umar, a mother of five, reportedly died on January 11, 2026, during a corrective surgery after a pair of surgical scissors was allegedly forgotten inside her abdomen during an earlier procedure at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre in the ancient city.

According to a relative, Abubakar Mohammed, the woman had endured months of severe abdominal pain following surgery carried out in September 2025, returning repeatedly to the hospital only to be given pain relief without further investigation.

The Kano State Hospitals Management Board later confirmed Umar’s death, describing it as distressing. Its spokesperson, Samira Suleiman, said preliminary findings revealed clear medical negligence and that disciplinary action had been taken against those involved, with the matter referred to the state’s Medical Ethics Committee for further investigation.

In Adichie’s case, her son was taken to Euracare Hospital in Lagos for an MRI scan and the insertion of a central line. During the procedure, he was sedated with propofol.

However, the medical personnel were alleged not to have adequately monitored him afterwards, leading to complications including seizures and cardiac arrest.

The family, who had been in Lagos for the Christmas holidays, said the child had developed what initially appeared to be a cold which later became a serious infection.

According to the family, Atlantis Hospital reportedly referred the patient to Euracare Hospital, described as the best facility for the procedures. Unfortunately, Nnamdi died on January 6.

The renowned author has since alleged criminal negligence on the part of the anaesthesiologist, stating that her son, who was “unwell but stable” and scheduled to travel the next day, was brought in for what she described as basic procedures.

“And suddenly, our beautiful little boy was gone forever,” she said. “It is like living your worst nightmare. I will never survive the loss of my child.”

She further alleged that the family later learned of previous incidents involving the same anaesthesiologist.

“We have now heard about two previous cases of this same anesthesiologist overdosing on children. Why did Euracare allow him to keep working?” she asked, adding, “This must never happen to another child.”

In a swift reaction, the hospital has since described the reports surrounding the incident as inaccurate and launched an investigation.

The cases of Nnamdi and Umar are part of the many cases of the unfortunate and unprecedented acts of medical negligence and impropriety that Nigerians are inundated with regularly.

Last week, a Lagos father, Samuel Alozie, cried out after his nine-month-old identical twin sons, Testimony and Timothy, allegedly died 24 hours after receiving routine immunisation at a primary health care centre in Lagos.

Alozie, who shared a heartbreaking video on TikTok showing the twins’ remains in body bags, has sparked widespread outrage.

According to him, the twins who died on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025, were healthy and had no prior illnesses before taking them to the centre and therefore suspected foul play. The grieving father denied claims from the primary health care centre alleging that the deaths were caused by food-related bacteria. He added that the twins became weak and lethargic after receiving the injection.

Expressing concern about the investigation into the issue, he said he was afraid the outcome may be manipulated, since the health care centre is a government facility.

He appealed for legal and public support, saying, “I cannot afford to pursue justice alone, and I am also scared I may not get justice. I need justice for them.”

Recently, there was a case of the death of Lagos-based Founder and CEO of I Luv Desserts, a pastry confectionery, Mrs. Peju Ugboma. After her death, the bereaved family accused Premier Specialist Medical Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, of alleged medical negligence in handling her surgery.

According to the family, the award-winning pastry chef died due to alleged gross negligence on the part of the hospital.

In a statement issued by Mr. Nwabeze Ugboma for the family, he said “an independent autopsy carried out by pathologists at LASUTH with credible observers and Premier Hospital in attendance revealed that Peju suffered internal bleeding. It was discovered that she had about two litres of blood in her abdomen and pelvic area.”

Giving a rundown of the events that led to her admission in the hospital, the subsequent surgery and death, he said the deceased went for elective surgery for a fibroid issue.

Mr. Ugboma said that immediately she arrived there, she was met by their medical team and taken to the ICU. Her husband was asked to pay another N1 million at Evercare, and he made the payment immediately. The head of the ICU detected that Peju did not have a pulse and emergency CPR commenced immediately. This failed and she was pronounced dead.

Medical negligence, broadly defined, occurs when a healthcare professional fails to exercise the standard of care and skill expected under similar circumstances, resulting in harm, injury, or loss of life. This may arise from errors in diagnosis, treatment, aftercare, or overall patient management. When hospitals and practitioners fall short of these standards, patients bear the consequences.

In Adichie’s case, the family has written formal letters to Euracare Hospital demanding a detailed explanation of the treatment administered and the decisions taken during care. Copies were also sent to regulatory bodies, requesting an independent and transparent investigation.

Since the case became public, more Nigerians have come forward with disturbing accounts of alleged medical negligence, deepening public anxiety over patient safety.

Some of these testimonies include allegations by a Nigerian woman who claimed a hospital left a medical pad inside her body after stitching a cervical tear sustained during childbirth, an error reportedly discovered days later after pain and infection set in.

Last week, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), added his voice to the growing concern, recounting how he was once misdiagnosed for an ailment that could have had serious consequences.

He also revealed that his brother nearly died after undergoing surgery performed by a physician who falsely presented himself as a surgeon. According to Agbakoba, such cases are not isolated failures but symptoms of a systemic crisis fuelled by weak regulation, poor oversight and a lack of accountability.

Calling for urgent reforms, Agbakoba advocated the creation of an independent Health Regulatory Authority, the reinstatement of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer at federal and state levels, mandatory registration and inspection of health facilities, and comprehensive legislative reform.

In fact, some reports have claimed that about 70,000 Nigerians lose their lives to medical negligence yearly. The reports added that one out of every 100,000 Nigerian families have a victim.

Regulatory bodies, including the Lagos State Government, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), and Nigerian Society of Anaesthetists (NSA), have all pledged to investigate the circumstances surrounding Nnamdi’s death.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has also ordered a full investigation, assuring the public that anyone found guilty of negligence or professional misconduct will face sanctions in line with the law. The Lagos State Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMMA) has also conducted an inspection visit to Euracare Hospital.

Stakeholders who spoke to THISDAY under anonymity, said the Euracare Hospital’s case has once again thrown the spotlight on accountability in Nigeria’s private healthcare sector, where allegations of medical negligence have often ended without clear and transparent resolutions. They believe the outcome of the Euracare Hospital’s investigation may mark a turning point in how medical accountability is handled in the country. Therefore, this matter must not be allowed to be swept under the carpet.

What these cases collectively reveal is a system where accountability is weak and consequences are often insufficient to deter future misconduct. Until investigations consistently lead to clear sanctions – professional, institutional and legal – public confidence in Nigeria’s healthcare system will continue to erode.

For many Nigerians, medical negligence is no longer an abstract concern, it has become a matter of life and death. Therefore, anyone found culpable should not only be made to lose his or her licence, but should also be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.