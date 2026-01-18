Presidential Tax Committee, Tax Ombud to Protect Taxpayers’ Rights

The Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee (PFPTRC) and the Office of the Tax Ombud have partnered to enhance taxpayers’ trust and compliance through transparent mediation and accountability.

The collaboration was declared in Abuja following a meeting between the Tax Ombud/CEO, Dr. John Nwabueze, and the Chairman of the PFPTRC, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele.

In a statement by Chukwudi Achife, Chief Press Secretary to the Tax Ombud/CEO, Dr. Nwabueze noted that the Office of the Tax Ombud serves as a mediation safety net for small and medium enterprises as well as multinational companies, as the Office receives and resolves issues related to taxes, levies, charges, customs duties, and other related matters.

Describing the Office as a fair and efficient mediator between tax authorities and taxpayers, Dr. Nwabueze stated: “Nigerian taxpayers can now save the cost of arbitration while still obtaining justice by resolving their tax complaints through the Office.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Oyedele noted that the meeting was part of ongoing efforts to support the effective implementation of tax reforms.

Oyedele said: “The Office of the Tax Ombud is an independent and impartial body established under the new tax laws to protect taxpayer rights, resolve complaints quickly and fairly, and build trust in the tax system through mediation and advocacy.”

He added: “Our engagement focused on collaboration with the Tax Ombud, given his critical role in ensuring that the reforms deliver not just better tax systems, but a fairer and more responsive tax administration for taxpayers.”