 Northern Govs, CAN Mourn Plateau Islamic Cleric Who Saved over 200 Christians





Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The Northern States’ Governors Forum (NSGF) has mourned the demise of Chief Imam of Nghar Village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State, Sheikh Abdullahi Abubakar, who died on Friday at the age of 92 after a brief illness.



The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has also paid glowing tribute to the late Imam Abdullahi Abubakar, describing him as a symbol of courage and shared humanity for saving 262 Christians during a violent attack in 2018.



In a condolence message issued on behalf of the forum, NSGF Chairman and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, described the late cleric as an embodiment of peace, courage, and selfless leadership whose life and actions earned him global respect and admiration.



Governor Yahaya recalled that Abubakar rose to international prominence during the 2018 Barkin Ladi sectarian crisis, when he courageously sheltered more than 200 Christians in his mosque and personal residence, shielding them from attacks at significant personal risk.



In a statement by his Director-General on Press Affairs, Gombe Government House, Isma’ila Uba Misilli, the governor noted the Imam’s insistence on the protection of all human lives.



According to the NSGF chairman, the late Imam’s actions at a time of grave national distress transcended religious boundaries. They projected Northern Nigeria as a land of compassion, coexistence, and shared humanity.



Governor Yahaya urged Nigerians, particularly religious and community leaders, to draw inspiration from the life and legacy of the late Imam by promoting tolerance, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence across faiths and ethnic divides.



On behalf of the Northern Governors Forum, the Gombe State governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of Sheikh Abubakar, the people and government of Plateau State, and the entire Muslim and Christian communities who benefited from his exemplary leadership.



The late Abubakar’s commitment to peace earned him both national and international recognition, including the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) award and the United States International Religious Freedom Award, among others.



Meanwhile, in a similar statement issued yesterday, CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, said that by protecting innocent lives at significant personal risk, the Imam stood firmly on the side of humanity.



“The Christian Association of Nigeria pays glowing tribute to an extraordinary religious leader whose life and actions remain a profound testimony to courage, compassion, and our shared humanity.



“The late Imam Abubakar Abdullahi will forever be remembered for his rare moral bravery and selflessness at a time of grave danger. By choosing to protect innocent lives at great personal risk, he saved 262 Christians during a violent massacre in 2018, standing firmly on the side of humanity when it mattered most. His actions transcended religious boundaries and powerfully affirmed that the sanctity of human life is sacred above all else.”



CAN extolled the late religious leader’s conduct, stating that his intervention not only saved lives but also strengthened interfaith harmony and reinforced hope in a nation often divided by suspicion and hatred.



“This singular act of heroism did more than save lives. It reinforced hope, strengthened interfaith harmony, and reminded our nation that peace is possible when conscience, love, and faith guide our actions. In a world often divided by suspicion and hatred, the Imam stood as a bridge-builder and a living symbol of what true religion represents,” CAN said.



The statement recalled that in recognition of his exceptional service to humanity, Imam Abdullahi was honoured with an award during the association’s Sapphire Anniversary celebrations in 2021.



“While plaques may fade with time, his legacy will endure as a shining example for religious leaders, communities, and generations to come,” Okoh said.



CAN added that they believe the courage demonstrated by the late Imam deserves not only remembrance but amplification.



The association called for continued public recognition of the late Imam’s sacrifice to honour his memory, including engagement with his family, so that his story would continue to inspire unity, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence across the country.



“As we mourn his passing, we celebrate a life well lived in service to God and humanity,” the statement said.



The association extended heartfelt condolences to his family, his community, and all who were touched by his remarkable example.