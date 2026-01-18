Nigeria Commiserates With Southern African Nations Hit by Deadly Floods

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed deep sympathy with South Africa, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe following devastating floods that have killed over 100 people and displaced thousands.

In a statement in Abuja on Sunday by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the Nigerian government described the disaster as heartbreaking and extended condolences to the affected governments and their citizens.

The statement noted that weeks of heavy rainfall had caused rivers to overflow, destroyed critical infrastructure such as roads and bridges, and disrupted farming activities and essential services.

It also highlighted concerns about secondary humanitarian crises, including hunger, possible disease outbreaks, and increased risks to vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly.

Nigeria commended the efforts of national authorities, regional bodies, and international organisations currently engaged in rescue operations, relief distribution, and evacuation of affected communities.

The government praised the resilience of the affected countries as they work towards recovery and rebuilding.

The Federal Government also warned that extreme weather events linked to climate change are becoming more frequent across Africa.

It called for stronger regional collaboration, improved early-warning systems, and better climate adaptation measures to reduce future disaster risks.

Nigeria reaffirmed its readiness to cooperate with the affected nations through bilateral, regional, and multilateral channels to support disaster management, humanitarian assistance, and climate resilience initiatives.

It assured the governments and people of South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and other impacted countries that Nigeria stands in solidarity with them during this difficult period.