  • Sunday, 18th January, 2026

Nigeria Commiserates With Southern African Nations Hit by Deadly Floods

Nigeria | 50 minutes ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed deep sympathy with South Africa, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe following devastating floods that have killed over 100 people and displaced thousands.

In a statement in Abuja on Sunday by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the Nigerian government described the disaster as heartbreaking and extended condolences to the affected governments and their citizens.

The statement noted that weeks of heavy rainfall had caused rivers to overflow, destroyed critical infrastructure such as roads and bridges, and disrupted farming activities and essential services.

It also highlighted concerns about secondary humanitarian crises, including hunger, possible disease outbreaks, and increased risks to vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly.

Nigeria commended the efforts of national authorities, regional bodies, and international organisations currently engaged in rescue operations, relief distribution, and evacuation of affected communities. 

The government praised the resilience of the affected countries as they work towards recovery and rebuilding.

The Federal Government also warned that extreme weather events linked to climate change are becoming more frequent across Africa. 

It called for stronger regional collaboration, improved early-warning systems, and better climate adaptation measures to reduce future disaster risks.

Nigeria reaffirmed its readiness to cooperate with the affected nations through bilateral, regional, and multilateral channels to support disaster management, humanitarian assistance, and climate resilience initiatives.

It assured the governments and people of South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and other impacted countries that Nigeria stands in solidarity with them during this difficult period.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.