In Two Decades, Galaxy Backbone Transforms Public Service Delivery, Citizens

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB), the Federal Government’s leading ICT infrastructure and shared services provider, said it has transformed service delivery in public service

This was contained in a press release issue by the company on Friday and signed by its Head, Corporate Communications (HCC), Chidi Okpala as it will be marking its 20th anniversary in June this year.

“Galaxy Backbone has enabled Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to move from fragmented, paper-based processes to more integrated, technology-driven systems.

“This transformation has improved government-to-government coordination, strengthened engagement with businesses, and enhanced the delivery of services to citizens. Today, the digital infrastructure powered by Galaxy Backbone supports thousands of government users, hundreds of institutions, and critical national platforms that Nigerians rely on daily.

“Since its inception in 2006, Galaxy Backbone has been at the heart of Nigeria’s digital transformation journey; building the technological foundation that supports modern government operations and public service delivery.

“What began as a bold vision to connect government has grown into a critical national platform that drives efficiency, transparency, collaboration and innovation across the public sector.

“Over the last 20 years, GBB has helped redefine how government works. By providing secure connectivity, enterprise-grade data centre services, cloud platforms, and digital collaboration tools,

“A key part of this journey has been the Federal Government of Nigeria’s investment, managed by GBB in robust national infrastructure, high-capacity and world class data centres, fibre-optic connectivity across multiple states, secure hosting services, and shared platforms that have helped government operate more efficiently and responsively. These contributions have played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s progress toward a more digital, agile and citizen-centered public service.”

The statement also noted that GBB’s impact has gotten both local and international recognitions. “Galaxy Backbone’s impact has earned both national and global recognition. In 2025, the organisation was ranked first overall in the Federal Government Website Performance Scorecard, reflecting its commitment to excellence in digital service delivery. Internationally, GBB, a couple of years ago, received the prestigious United Nations Public Service Award, a testament to its leadership in promoting a whole-of-government approach to digital transformation.”

According to the 20th anniversary is expected to bring together all stakeholders and appreciate collaboration. “As GBB celebrates two decades of service, this milestone is more than an organisational anniversary; it is a celebration of Nigeria’s digital evolution. It is an opportunity to appreciate how collaboration between government, industry partners, technology providers, and dedicated public servants has helped build a stronger, more connected nation.

“The June 2026 anniversary celebration will bring together stakeholders from across the public and private sectors to reflect on the journey so far, acknowledge the partnerships that have shaped this success, and chart an ambitious course for the future. It will highlight how collective effort, shared vision, and innovation have positioned Galaxy Backbone as a strategic national asset.”

Going further; GBB hopes to build on its achievements so far. “Looking ahead, Galaxy Backbone remains committed to deepening digital transformation across the country; expanding infrastructure, strengthening cybersecurity, enhancing service delivery, and supporting the Federal Government’s drive for a smarter, more efficient and digitally empowered Nigeria.

“At 20 years, Galaxy Backbone stands proud of its past, confident in its present, and inspired by the limitless possibilities ahead.”