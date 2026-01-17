Super Eagles Claim Ninth Consolation Bronze in Morocco 

Duro Ikhazuagbe in Casablanca

Nigeria’s Super Eagles defeated Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shootout to win the country’s ninth bronze medal of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Scores were goalless at regulation time, and going by the rule of the tournament, it went straight to penalty shootouts.

Thanks to Stanley Nwabali who saved Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush first two kicks for Egypt with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru as the only player that missed on the side of Super Eagles.

Expectedly, Nwabali was selected as the Man of the Match.

Due to the two yellow cards received by Calvin Bassey in the semifinal clash with Morocco, the Fulham defender was forced to sit out the match. Same with Victor Osimhen who was not dressed due to a slight knock.

Coach Eric Chelle’s game plan effectively caged Salah and the Egyptian forward line.

Although there were a few slacks in Eagles forward of Akor Adams, Moses Simon and Paul Onuachu.

In the first half, the Super Eagles thought they had broken the deadlock when Akor headed home from inside the box.

However, VAR ruled out the effort after TV replays showed Paul Onuachu fouled an Egyptian defender in the build-up to the goal.

Early in the second half, Nigeria celebrated an effort by substitute Ademola Lookman, but VAR showed Akor to be offside before the Atalanta forward headed home.

Egypt enjoyed more of the ball possession, but Nigeria looked more dangerous when they surged forward.

But no goals after 90 minutes, a penalty shootout, which done Nigeria in against Morocco in the semifinal as well as in a 2026 World Cup Playoffs tie against DR Congo in November, had to decide the third best team of this competition in Morocco.

