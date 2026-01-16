Tinubu: We’ll Never Forget Those Who Sacrificed Everything for Our Country

• Salutes families, widows, children, loved ones of fallen heroes, says their loss ‘profound’

• Atiku, Obi, governors, PDP, ADC, others honour the fallen heroes

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, pledged his government’s continued support for the welfare and dignity of officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces, saying the nation will never forget the sacrific-es of those who paid the ultimate price to secure it.

In a statement to commemorate the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance and Celebration Day, Tinubu said a secure nation would always stand behind those who defend its territorial integrity.

Tinubu, who was attending a week long Abu Dhabi Sustainability Summit in the United Arab Emirates, in the seven-paragraph release stated, “On this Armed Forces Remembrance and Celebration Day, Nigeria pauses to honour its heroes.

“We remember the brave men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces who sacrificed everything for our country.

“Their names might not always be remembered, but their courage sustains our freedom and peace. A nation that forgets its fallen heroes loses its direction; Nigeria, however, remembers.

“I also speak today to the families of our fallen heroes- widows, children, and loved ones. Your loss is profound, and no words can replace the sacrifices of your loved ones. They served Nigeria with honour, and our people will never forget their sacrifices.”

He said, “Today, we celebrate our serving personnel. From the frontlines to support positions, on land, sea, and air, you carry the heavy responsibility of protecting our people and sovereignty with discipline, courage, and professionalism, often far from home.

“As President and Commander in Chief, I reaffirm my commitment to the welfare and dignity of our Armed Forces. A secure Nigeria stands behind those who defend it. We will continue to support them in action.

“May our fallen heroes rest in peace. May God strengthen our Armed Forces. May God bless Nigeria.”

The federal government also reaffirmed its commitment to providing robust support for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) as the military hosted the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) Regimental Dinner Night at the Armed Forces Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja.

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, described the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day as far more than a ceremonial observance.

Musa said the event embodied the enduring values, heritage, and spirit of the Nigerian military institution.

The minister stated that the occasion provided an opportunity to honour the professionalism, resilience, and gallantry of officers and men currently serving across various theatres of operation, while paying tribute to those who laid down their lives in defence of the country’s sovereignty and unity.

In a statement by Director of Defence Information, Major-General Samaila Uba, the minister was quoted as commending Nigerian troops for their courage and professionalism in confronting complex and evolving security threats, often under extremely challenging conditions.

“The peace and security enjoyed by the nation today are products of their vigilance, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication,” the statement said.

Musa paid glowing tribute to fallen officers and soldiers, saying their sacrifices remain deeply ingrained in the nation’s collective memory.

Atiku: Their Selflessness, Patriotism Secured Our freedom

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said the selflessness and patriotism of the fallen heroes secured the freedom of Nigeria.

In a message to the fallen heroes during the armed forces day, Atiku said, ‘’Their selflessness, resilience, and patriotism stand as a constant reminder that our freedoms are secured by their devotion.

“Today, my family and I join millions of Nigerians in solemn remembrance and deep gratitude to the brave men and women of our Armed Forces.

‘’We honour those who paid the supreme sacrifice in defence of our nation, and we salute those who continue to serve with courage, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to the safety and unity of our country.

‘’Their selflessness, resilience, and patriotism stand as a constant reminder that our freedoms are secured by their devotion. We say thank you for your service, and your sacrifice.’’

Obi: Sacrifice of Fallen Soldiers Permanent Reminder of Country’s Duty to Promote Peace

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023, Mr Peter Obi, paid tribute to Nigeria’s fallen military personnel, describing their sacrifice as a lasting reminder of the nation’s duty to promote peace, hope, and progress.

In a message shared on his X account on Thursday to mark Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Obi said the annual event offered Nigerians an opportunity to recommit themselves to building a country worthy of the sacrifices made by its heroes.

He stated that the true resting place of a soldier was not in the grave but in the hearts and minds of the people they protected.

“A soldier’s true grave is not in the earth, but in the hearts and minds of those they protected, those who slept peacefully while their heroes stood guard,” Obi wrote.

Obi added that the most meaningful way to honour the fallen was living lives that promoted peace and progress, and providing leadership that gave hope to the hopeless.

He also acknowledged the pain endured by the families of fallen servicemen and women, describing the day as a reminder of “an empty chair and a voice that is no longer heard”.

He assured them that the sacrifices of their loved ones were not in vain.

Obi offered prayers for the fallen heroes, saying, “God bless our fallen heroes, and may their souls continue to rest in eternal honour.”

ADC Faults Tinubu’s Absence on Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Salutes Fallen Heroes

African Democratic Congress (ADC) faulted President Bola Tinubu’s absence from the national ceremo-nies marking Armed Forces Day, at a time of deepening insecurity.

ADC, however, joined Nigerians in marking the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, honouring fallen and serving members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The party said the president’s absence on a day dedicated to national reflection and solidarity with troops and military families was troubling. It said the presence of the Commander-in-Chief carried moral and symbolic weight for soldiers on the frontlines.

The position was contained in a statement by National Publicity Secretary of ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi.

ADC said Armed Forces Remembrance Day was not merely ceremonial, but a moment that demanded visible leadership and shared national grief, especially as security personnel confronted multiple threats across the country.

The statement said, “Today, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) joins Nigerians, especially our military families, in commemorating the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, a day set aside to honour the courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of the men and women who have laid down their lives in defence of our nation.

“This is ordinarily a solemn national moment, one that demands presence, reflection, and leadership at the highest level.

“It is, therefore, deeply troubling that the President of the Federal Republic is absent and unavailable on a day meant to symbolise solidarity with our armed forces and the families who continue to bear the cost of Nigeria’s security failures.”

ADC decried the pressures faced by the military, stressing that soldiers remain overstretched while confronting insurgency, banditry, and violent crime in several parts of the country.

PDP: May Their Deaths Not Be in Vain

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Taminu Turaki, SAN, prayed that the deaths of members of the Nigerian armed forces would never be in vain.

In a statement, Turaki said, ‘’We convey our deepest condolences to the families of members of the Armed Forces who died in active service while executing their mandate of protecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country.

‘’We use this opportunity to demand improved welfare packages for members of the Armed Forces and all members of the security and intelligence community, to help them better discharge their assigned roles.”

He added, “We also urge the Federal Government to adequately fund the security agencies to effectively neutralise the agents of insecurity and restore peace and security to our country.

“On a day like this, we acknowledge that they paid the supreme price for the continuous existence of our country.

‘’We advise all actors, whether state or non-state, not to engage in actions capable of destabilising the country.

“In honour of those who have died to keep our country safe, we pray that their deaths may not be in vain and their labours not be forgotten.’’

Sanwo-Olu Pledges Unwavering Support

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, assured members of the Nigerian Armed Forces of his administration’s unwavering support in their quest to safeguard and protect the sovereignty of the country.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the deputy governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, gave the assurance during the parade and laying of wreaths ceremony in commemoration of the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, held at Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said the Lagos State government’s commitment to supporting the families of fallen heroes was never in doubt, adding that Nigerian governments and the people would always remember their sacrifices.

He stated that personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces risked their lives to ensure the safety of life and property, hence, the need for the federal and state governments to reciprocate by providing necessary support.

The governor stated, “Today, we are doing the Armed Forces celebration and Remembrance Day to honour and encourage our military officials, as well as to remember our fallen heroes and to pray for them.

“And to let them know that their sacrifices have never been in vain. This is just to show them that the nation is behind them and that we will do everything that it takes to always support them.”

Abiodun Reiterates Support for Families of Fallen Heroes

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of families of deceased soldiers, who paid the supreme price in the service of the nation. Abiodun stated this during the special parade and wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Abiodun also pledged the continued support of his administration for veterans of the Nigerian Army in recognition of their selfless service to the country.

Represented by his deputy, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor said fallen heroes and war veterans deserved to be honoured. He said the peace and unity currently enjoyed in the country were products of their patriotism and sacrifice.

The governor said the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration was one of the ways government honoured heroes past, despite the security challenges confronting the country.

He stated, “I commend the gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Army. Your professionalism, discipline and commitment to duty continue to underpin the peace and stability we enjoy in Ogun State and across the country. We do not take your sacrifices for granted.”

Makinde: We’ll Further Strengthen Oyo’s Security Architecture

Oyo State Governor, ’Seyi Makinde, yesterday, assured residents that his administration would make more efforts to strengthen the security architecture of the state to ensure that every space of the state was secure. Makinde stated this at the grand finale and laying of wreaths of the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, held at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

He expressed appreciation to the officers and men of the armed forces for securing the state, urging them not to relent in their efforts.

The governor commended the efforts of security operatives in sustaining the relative peace and harmony in the state and across the country, assuring residents that his administration’s commitment to securing lives would receive further boost.

He also hinted that plans were afoot to set up a welfare scheme for families of the five forest guards killed recently at the Oloka Village axis of old Oyo National Park, in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The governor assured the armed forces that his administration would continue to remember and support maimed soldiers, widows, orphans, and other dependants of the fallen heroes, because they paid the ultimate price to keep the country safe and secure.

He said, “I can only say thank you to the officers and men of the Nigeria Armed Forces. This is a challenging time for us as a nation. We are still dealing with all sorts of security challenges and they have been trying their best.

“We have asked them to do a lot more with very little resources and they have been doing their bit. I want to urge them not to relent. I want to say that for us, as a government, we will continue to give the necessary support to ensure that it is not a hardship posting for them.”

Makinde stated, “For Oyo State, a few days back, we had an incident at the Old Oyo National Park where some forest guards were killed. We commiserate with their families and we will do our best to ensure that they are looked after. It is not time to play the blame game.

“We won’t leave any stone unturned until we keep every inch of space and land in Oyo State safe and secure.”

Fubara Lauds Tinubu’s Commitment to Security, Directs Employment of Fallen Soldiers’ Children

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, commended President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to strengthening the military, improving personnel welfare, and addressing Nigeria’s internal security challenges.

Fubara ordered the immediate employment of children of fallen servicemen in the state as part of activities marking the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

The governor gave the directive during the Armed Forces Remembrance ceremony at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Fubara said the decision reflected the state government’s commitment to supporting the armed forces, other security agencies, and the families of fallen heroes.

He stressed that the government would continue to work closely with military formations in the state, providing logistical and welfare support to enhance their effectiveness.

The governor disclosed that Secretary to the State Government, Dr Benibo Anabraba, had been given a clear mandate to ensure the immediate implementation of the employment directive for the beneficiaries.

He said the move was aimed at providing direct socio-economic support to the families of deceased servicemen and improving the welfare of members of the Nigerian Legion and their dependents.

Alia Seeks Support for Military Families

Governor Hyacinth Alia joined senior military and security commanders to lay wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the IBB Square, Makurdi.

The ceremony, held in honour of Nigeria’s fallen heroes, was marked by deep reflection on courage, sacrifice, and national unity.

Addressing attendees, Alia described the occasion as a moment of collective memory and responsibility. He said the ceremony went beyond protocol to reaffirm the state’s gratitude to those who stood between the nation and danger.

The governor said the wreath-laying symbolised a clear message that the sacrifices of the armed forces will never be forgotten. He stated that while the 2026 celebration formally ended with the ceremony, the spirit of remembrance must continue to guide governance, community relations, and individual conduct.

Alia paid tribute to service members who returned with physical and emotional scars, as well as those who paid the ultimate price. He acknowledged the enduring pain borne by the families of fallen heroes, assuring them that their sacrifices are permanently etched into the history of Benue State and Nigeria at large.

He emphasised that unity remained the most powerful lesson drawn from the lives of fallen soldiers, pointing out that they served as one despite differences in faith, ethnicity, and background. The governor urged citizens to reject violence and division, and choose dialogue, cooperation, and a shared sense of nationhood.

Mbah: For Sustained Peace, Security, We Must Learn from Scars of Nigeria’s History

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, urged Nigerians to learn from the scars of division and internal conflicts associated with the nation’s history in order to build a more united and secure society.

Mbah made the call at the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Wreath-Laying ceremony at Okpara Square, Enugu.

He said “peace and safety must be protected by restraint, dialogue, and shared responsibility”.

Mbah stated that imbibing the sad lessons of the ugly past would help in checking any tendency that could spark conflict, as “peace and security are sustained by a mind-set that understands the value of prevention”.

He stated, “Our history carries the scars of division. From the Civil War of the late 1960s to later internal conflicts, we have learned, at great human cost, what happens when unity fractures and lives become casualties of discord.

“That history reminds us that progress is never guaranteed, and that peace and safety must be protected by restraint, dialogue, and shared responsibility.”

The governor used the occasion to reaffirm the commitment of his administration to sustain support for Nigerian Armed Forces personnel and their families.

He said, “This support goes beyond ceremony. It is reflected in practical care, in advocacy, and in partnership with the Federal Government to ensure that those who serve, and those who have served, are treated with respect and care.”

According to him, January 15 of every year has become “a solemn day when Nigerians must pause, reflect deeply, and acknowledge the price paid by the nation’s heroes so that other citizens may live in safe-ty.

“On this day of remembrance, we honour those families who continue to carry their memory. And we recommit ourselves to the values for which they served: unity, discipline, service, and respect for human life.”

Bago Seeks Support for Fallen Heroes’ Families

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Bago, called on Nigerians to continue to support the Nigerian Army and the families of the fallen heroes.

Bago made the call at the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance and Wreath-Laying Ceremony in Minna, the state capital.

He stated that military personnel had made significant efforts to keep the security and sovereignty of the nation. He said many of them had paid the supreme price, while some of the survivors were incapacitated.

“It’s a clarion call for everybody in Nigeria to support the families of the fallen heroes, we should do whatever we can as a government and as individuals to continue to support them and their children,” Bago said,

You’re Epitome of Patriotism, Courage, Oyebanji Salutes Nigerian Soldiers

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, saluted the men and officers of the Nigerian Army as exemplars of patriotism and courage with the sacrificial way they defended the territorial integrity of the country at the expense of their lives.

Oyebanji commended Tinubu for siting 148 Army Battalion Base in Ekiti to reinforce security, describing this as a gesture well acknowledged and respected by the citizens.

The governor spoke during the grand finale of the 2026 edition of the Armed Forces Remembrance and Celebration Day, held at Ekitiparapo Pavilion, Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The military ceremony featured parade by officers and men of the Nigerian Army, inspection of the guard of honour by the governor and laying of wreaths by high ranking figures to venerate the memories of the departed soldiers.

Oyebanji, represented by his deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, said the celebration should not be the end of Nigerians’ respect and veneration for the war generals, veterans and the dead soldiers , who fought gallantly and paid the ultimate price to make the country an indissoluble entity.

Going down memory lane, Oyebanji contextualised Nigerian Army’s act of unmatched patriotism from the way they fought vehemently during the civil war that ended in 1970 and the multifaceted fights they were still executing to foster peace and unity among Nigerians.

Otti: Abia Has Moved from Anxiety to Haven

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, commended members of the armed forces and other security agencies for the improved security situation in the state, which had also rubbed off on the economic and social stability of the state.

Otti made the commendation at the Major-General Aguiyi Ironsi Cenotaph in Umuahia on Thursday, during the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Otti stated that the enviable role of security agencies in restoring peace and stability across Abia had moved the state from the position of anxiety to that of haven.

He attributed the improved security situation in the state to sustained collaboration between the government and security agencies.

The governor stressed that the progress recorded could not have been achieved without the dedication and sacrifices of security personnel deployed across the state.

He stated, “In Abia, we are grateful to members of the Armed Forces for their enduring commitment to peace and security in our community.

“Abia has moved quickly from the anxiety of the last few years to assume a new identity as one of the safest destinations to live and travel to.

“This could not have happened without the commitment of our partners in the various security establishments.”

Sani: Americans Can’t Solve Our Security Problems

Senator Shehu Sani warned that the United States could not be relied upon to tackle the surging banditry and terrorism tearing the country apart.

Sani spoke yesterday at Mamman Vatsa Village, Abuja, during the launch of a book, “The Perilous Path to Europe,” and a stage play production, “The Village and the Vigilante.”

He urged the people under the siege of banditry in northern Nigeria to be organised to confront terrorism and the reality of danger threatening their lives.

Sani said the stage play was to demonstrate that the traumatised communities could defeat the bandits invading schools and kidnapping students, and holding the country to a ransom.

He stated, “We are a nation of 230 million people, and if you put the summation of all these bandits and terrorists, they are not more than 5,000. People should be encouraged, people should be conscientised, people should be mobilised to stand in the defence of their freedom, and to stand in defence of their dignity and sanctity as human beings.

“Your security, your peace and your survival is dependent not just on what the government can do, but how you are able to organize yourself within your own locality and standing up to these bandits and terrorists.

“I can assure you that if people are united and enlightened and supported by state apparatus, they can defeat those who feel that they own the land and can use the force of arms to subdue everyone.”

Northern Group Reviews Tinubu’s Performance, Commends Efforts in Security

A northern group, under the aegis of Public Enlightenment Movement Project, acknowledged President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to addressing the current spate of security challenges facing the region.

The group, led by Nuhu Abdullahi, reviewed the two-year performance of the present administra-tion yesterday in Kano, stating that the federal government’s efforts so far are a step in the right direction.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the programme, Abdullahi cited the example of once-dangerous highways, such as the Kaduna-Abuja road, Binin-Gwari/Kaduna, which were now safer for night travel due to the neutralisation of key terrorist leaders and improved security operations.

The group’s leader also praised the government’s infrastructure development initiatives, citing improvements in road networks, including the Adamawa-Fufore-Cameroon road, the Minna-Kontagora road, and the long-delayed Dikko Junction road, now nearing completion, as well as the overhead bridge leading into Minna town.

He added that in the health sector, important interventions were being made under Tinubu, including renewed federal support for the Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Teaching Hospital and the expansion of the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital in Yola.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to completing inherited infrastructure and strengthening national transportation networks is commendable.

“This phase continues to provide factual information on national developments and initiatives under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, helping citizens remain informed and engaged in the nation’s progress.

“In education, reforms such as the conversion of the Federal College of Education, Zaria, into the Federal University of Education, Zaria, alongside plans to establish the Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia, are strengthening skills-based and technical education.”