Shettima Departs Abuja To Represent Tinubu At Guinea-Conakry’s Presidential Inauguration Saturday 

* Proceeds to Davos Sunday for 56th World Economic Forum

Deji Elumoye in Conakry, Guinea

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Friday departed Abuja to represent President Bola Tinubu at President Mamadi Doumbouya’s inauguration in Guinea-Conakry.

According to a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, the vice-president is also billed to attend the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, after his participation in the presidential inauguration in that West African country.

The vice-president will represent President Tinubu at the inauguration of President Doumbouya following his election victory at the ceremony scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 17, at the GLC Stadium, Nongo, Conakry.

Shettima’s attendance at the inauguration of President-elect Doumbouya is a strategic move for regional leadership, economic partnership and global economic integration under President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

It is part of Nigeria’s leadership role within ECOWAS, which includes supporting Guinea’s return to constitutional order, following a four-year transition.

Beyond diplomatic solidarity, the visit aims to deepen bilateral trade, which recently saw Nigerian exports to Guinea, particularly manufactured goods and agricultural products, increasing to $3.29 million.

From Guinea, the vice-president will proceed to Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, to participate in the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF 2026), scheduled to hold from January 19 to January 23, 2026.

WEF 2026 under the theme, ‘A Spirit of Dialogue,’ will bring together leaders from government, business, civil society and the scientific and cultural communities to foster trusted dialogue, collaborative problem-solving, and future-oriented solutions to shared global challenges.

Key deliberations at the Forum will focus on the current changes brought about by frontier technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, next-generation biotechnology and advanced energy systems.

The main objective is to determine how these innovations can be responsibly deployed to unlock new engines of growth, expand access across emerging markets, invest in skills for a changing workforce and promote sustainable and equitable development.

Shettima will also engage global leaders and investors on Nigeria’s economic reform agenda, investment opportunities and Africa’s role in shaping a resilient and inclusive global future.

The vice-president is expected to return to Nigeria at the conclusion of his engagements in Davos.

