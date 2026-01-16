SEC DG Meets IGP, Seeks Stronger Inter-Agency Collaboration to Tackle Cybercrime

Linus Aleke in Abuja





Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, has called for deeper collaboration between the commission and Nigeria Police to effectively combat cybercrime and other financial offences threatening Nigeria’s capital market.

Agama made the call during a courtesy visit to the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja, where he led members of the SEC management team to a meeting with Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

According to a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the meeting provided a platform for both institutions to reaffirm their shared commitment to inter-agency cooperation aimed at strengthening national security, economic stability, and investor confidence in the country’s financial system.

Speaking at the meeting, the SEC director-general commended the Nigeria Police for their sustained efforts in maintaining law and order nationwide, as well as continued support to the commission in the execution of its regulatory and enforcement mandates.

He specifically praised the professionalism and responsiveness of the force in handling matters related to capital market infractions and financial crimes.

Agama expressed the commission’s intention to deepen its partnership with the police, particularly through enhanced engagement with Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC).

He stated that the centre’s technical expertise and operational capacity had proven critical in addressing cyber-enabled financial crimes.

He said closer collaboration would improve intelligence sharing, regulatory enforcement, and capacity building in response to emerging threats within the capital market.

The Inspector-General of Police welcomed the SEC delegation and thanked the commission for the confidence it had consistently shown in the Nigeria Police.

He reaffirmed the force’s unwavering commitment to inter-agency cooperation and assured SEC of continued support in both current engagements and future initiatives.

The IGP emphasised that effective modern policing relied heavily on strong institutional partnerships.

He assured the delegation that specialised units of the force, including the NPF-NCCC, would continue to work closely with SEC to protect Nigeria’s financial system and safeguard the nation’s economic interests.