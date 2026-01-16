PANDEF  Committee: Rivers Political Crisis ‘ll Be Resolved Amicably

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Reconciliation Committee on Rivers State Political Crisis, has assured the people that the matter would soon be amicably resolved to guarantee peace and harmony among parties involved.

The committee therefore, appealed for peace, insisting that the lingering political imbroglio in the state poses a serious threat not only to Rivers State but to national stability and democratic conscience.

The Chairman of the committee and former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Godwin Kanu Agabi, SAN, gave the assurance during the formal inauguration of the committee in Port Harcourt.

Rivers State has in recent months been gripped by a seemingly intractable political face-off involving Governor Siminalayi Fubara, on one side and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor Nyesom Wike, with the Rivers State House of Assembly on the other side.

The crisis, marked by legislative paralysis, rival power centres, and open political confrontation, has generated widespread national concern and prompted PANDEF—the umbrella socio-political organisation of the South-South—to intervene through a high-powered reconciliation committee.

In his key note address during the inauguration, Chief Agabi maintained that the assignment was a solemn responsibility that must be achieved.

He thanked God and the leadership of PANDEF, particularly the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Ambassador Godknows Igali, and elder statesman King Alfred Papapraye Diete-Spiff, whom he described as a symbol of sacrifice and unity in the Niger Delta.

Chief Agabi warned that allowing the crisis to persist would undermine public confidence in governance and leadership.

“We cannot afford to stand by and do nothing or pass by on the other side as Rivers State struggles with issues of political power,” he said, drawing a vivid analogy, “Let the parties not be as the Clam and the Oyster who left the depths of the sea to fight on the shore, only to be picked up by a fisherman and made a meal of. May it not be so with Rivers State.

“The dispute is essentially an internal family matter that can be resolved without external coercion if the actors involved demonstrate humility and goodwill.

“If they have offended one another, they must be humble enough to apologise and to forgive. It is in forgiving that true greatness can be found,” he said.

Agabi cautioned against dismissing moral and spiritual appeals as weakness, warning that the exclusion of God from public life has damaged the nation.

“Whether we are governors or ministers or legislators, it is to God that we owe our appointments. And it is to Him that we shall, in the end, render account.

“The misconception that God has no place in our politics has harmed and continues to harm the nation. Whether we are governors or ministers or legislators, whoever we are, it is to God that we owe our appointments and promotions.

“Whether we are servants or slaves it is the Lord that we serve. And it is to him that we shall, in the end, render account. We urge the parties to proceed with caution. We urge them to make allowance for error. We appeal to them to proceed with a prayer for forgiveness just in case they may be wrong.

“Minister Nyesom Wike is my friend, my benefactor… a man I love and respect. I sincerely appreciate Wike’s record as governor and his performance as FCT Minister. His political legacy is already secure.

“The mighty hand of God is upon him, and that great hand demands that he should lead this reconciliation,” he said.

Agabi also affirmed his long-standing bond with Governor Fubara, recalling his role in defending Fubara’s election mandate.

“I trust him to respect that bond,” he said.

Turning to the Rivers State House of Assembly, Agabi expressed confidence in the patriotism of the lawmakers while urging them to show restraint in the interest of peace.

“It is in forgiving the governor whatever wrongs he has committed that they will show their public spirit and maturity,” he said.

He further acknowledged the stabilising role of the President in managing national tensions, noting that in a plural society, “discordant voices will always be heard,” but expressed confidence that the President would “recognize the clear ring of truth.”

Agabi concluded by emphasising that the Committee’s mandate is not to apportion blame but to foster reconciliation.

“We are not appointed to sit in judgment. Our duty is to appeal. We urge them, we beg them, we appeal to them. Sacrifices are called for. Make them, and let there be peace,” he said.