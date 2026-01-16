Monimichele’s Pitch at Remo Stars Gets Nigeria’s First-ever FIFA Quality Certification

Monimichelle Sports has proudly announced that it has achieved another first in stadium turf construction as the hybrid synthetic pitch it constructed for Remo Stars Football Club in Ikenne, Ogun State has been officially awarded FIFA Quality certification — the first by any pitch in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Construction Limited, Ebi Egbe, posted this global certification of his job on social media yesterday.

“This achievement marks a watershed moment in Nigerian football facility development, underscoring Monimichelle Sports’ leadership in delivering world class, performance-driven surfaces that meet the stringent criteria set by FIFA for safety, durability, ball roll and rebound, player interaction, and environmental sustainability.”

Egbe stressed that hybrid synthetic surface engineered by Monimichelle Sports, combining elite performance with enhanced player safety designed to meet the needs of professional competition and community usage, is a demonstration of Nigerian technical capability and international competitiveness in sports infrastructure.

“This certification isn’t just a badge — it’s a confirmation that Nigerian engineering and innovation can meet the highest standards in the global game. “We are honoured that the Remo Stars pitch has achieved what no other in the country has, and we remain committed to elevating sports infrastructure across every region of Nigeria,” gushed an obviously elated Egbe in the post.

The FIFA Quality certification process involved rigorous laboratory and field testing to ensure compliance with the world football body’s exacting performance specifications.

“The awarded status positions Remo Stars’ facility among elite football venues worldwide and provides athletes with world-class playing conditions,” he reiterated.

Monimichelle Sports is a Nigerian sports infrastructure and technology company based in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, dedicated to designing, constructing, and maintaining high-performance pitches and athletic surfaces.