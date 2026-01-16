  • Friday, 16th January, 2026

Monimichele’s Pitch at Remo Stars Gets Nigeria’s First-ever FIFA Quality Certification

Sport | 6 seconds ago

Monimichelle Sports has proudly announced that it has achieved another first in stadium turf construction as the hybrid synthetic pitch it constructed for Remo Stars Football Club in Ikenne, Ogun State has been officially awarded FIFA Quality certification — the first by any pitch in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Construction Limited, Ebi Egbe, posted this global certification of his job on social media yesterday.

“This achievement marks a watershed moment in Nigerian football facility development, underscoring Monimichelle Sports’ leadership in delivering world class, performance-driven surfaces that meet the stringent criteria set by FIFA for safety, durability, ball roll and rebound, player interaction, and environmental sustainability.”

Egbe stressed that hybrid synthetic surface engineered by Monimichelle Sports, combining elite performance with enhanced player safety designed  to meet the needs of professional competition and community usage, is a demonstration of Nigerian technical capability and international competitiveness in sports infrastructure.

“This certification isn’t just a badge — it’s a confirmation that Nigerian engineering and innovation can meet the highest standards in the global game. “We are honoured that the Remo Stars pitch has achieved what no other in the country has, and we remain committed to elevating sports infrastructure across every region of Nigeria,” gushed an obviously elated Egbe in the post.

The FIFA Quality certification process involved rigorous laboratory and field testing to ensure compliance with the world football body’s exacting performance specifications. 

“The awarded status positions Remo Stars’ facility among elite football venues worldwide and provides athletes with world-class playing conditions,” he reiterated.

Monimichelle Sports is a Nigerian sports infrastructure and technology company based in Yenagoa,  Bayelsa State, dedicated to designing, constructing, and maintaining high-performance pitches and athletic surfaces. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.