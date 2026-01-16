Konga Offers 25% Discount on Starlink, Konga Jara

Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce platform, has officially announced the launch of its inaugural shopping campaign of 2026, tagged Konga Jara.

According to Konga, the decision to spotlight Starlink during the Konga Jara campaign reflects the growing importance of reliable internet access in today’s digital-first economy. Connectivity now underpins work, learning, entrepreneurship, and everyday communication. By making Starlink kits more affordable and easier to access, Konga is responding directly to a pressing need faced by households and businesses across Nigeria.

Head of Commercial Planning at Konga, Onochie Melvin, said: “We listened carefully to what Nigerians said they needed to truly kickstart 2026 on the right footing.

“Reliable internet connectivity emerged as the foundation upon which other aspirations depend. Students need it for online learning, entrepreneurs need it to scale digital businesses, and professionals rely on it for remote work. This Starlink offer is not just about selling products; it is about removing barriers that prevent Nigerians from fully participating in the digital economy.”