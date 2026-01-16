JCI Maintains Youth Leadership Catalyst for National Devt

Omolabake Fasogbon

A non- profit organisation, Junior Chamber International (JCI) Nigeria, has charged the federal government with deliberate investment in youth leadership development, affirming its importance to long-term sustainability and nation-building efforts.

The organisation also called on local authorities to treat leadership as a development priority, stressing the gains of harnessing Nigeria’s youth demographics for growth.

The JCI Nigeria President, Akinbode Abitogun, made the call recently in Lagos at a media parley where the group unveiled its 2026 national agenda with the theme: ‘Amplify – From Vision to Legacy’.

He explained that the agenda rests on seven strategic pillars, including leadership development, membership growth, innovation, financial sustainability, and relevance to future generations.

Abitogun noted that the Amplify Blueprint, with the organisation’s ongoing National Secretariat project as a central legacy, represents a shift from aspiration to execution, where ideas are strengthened into systems, leadership transformed into legacy, and impact made sustainable.

He said the plan reflects the organisation’s drive for nation‑building and youth leadership development.

This, he stated, is further exemplified through its flagship initiative, the Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) Programme, which celebrates young Nigerians who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and service.

“TOYP aligns with our mission to amplify positive stories, inspire youth leadership in nation‑building, and spotlight excellence that reflects Nigeria’s immense human potential,” Abitogun stated.

He added that the programme promotes merit, integrity, and impact‑driven leadership.

Reaffirming transparency and accountability as guiding principles, he called on the media, corporate partners, and development agencies to support youth‑focused initiatives.

“When young leaders are empowered, nations grow stronger. Media partnership remains critical in amplifying stories of positive leadership and national progress,” he said.