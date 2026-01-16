Ex-Halliburton Executive Sues Firm, Seeks $250 Million Over Alleged Discrimination

Wale Igbintade





A former senior executive of Halliburton Energy Services Inc., Mr. Olukayode Togun, has sued the oilfield services giant at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Lagos Division, over the termination of his employment, alleging discrimination, wrongful dismissal, and breaches of international labour standards.

In the suit, NICN/LA/268/2025, Togun, through his counsel, Mr. Folabi Kuti, SAN, is asking the court to declare his dismissal unlawful and award him $250 million in general damages, alongside various financial entitlements in naira, United States dollars, and Norwegian kroner.

When the matter came up for mention on Wednesday, Justice Elizabeth Orji adjourned proceedings to February 24, 2026, for hearing of Halliburton’s preliminary objection.

At the hearing, Kuti informed the court that an application for interlocutory injunction and the defendant’s objection to jurisdiction were pending.

He said the objection was based on Halliburton’s claim that Togun worked for a foreign entity rather than its Nigerian subsidiary.

“The claimant worked for the Nigerian entity for three years. The defendant must refute that,” Kuti argued, urging the court to order parties to maintain the status quo and hear both applications together.

Justice Orji declined to make any interim order, noting the claimant had not yet responded to the preliminary objection.

Halliburton’s counsel, Mr. Michael Akinleye, argued the suit was incompetent, contending that Halliburton Energy Services Inc. is a foreign company with no presence in Nigeria.

He submitted the claimant failed to obtain leave to serve originating processes outside Nigeria, as required by the NICN Rules, and that service on Halliburton Energy Services Nigeria Limited did not amount to valid service on the foreign company.

Halliburton further argued that Togun wrongly commenced the action using Form 1 instead of Form 3, which is mandatory for service outside jurisdiction, and urged the court to strike out the suit for want of jurisdiction.

Responding, Kuti maintained that Nigerian law permits actions against foreign companies and that service was properly effected.

In his statement of facts, Togun said he is a dual citizen of Nigeria and Norway who spent about 12 years in senior roles within the Halliburton group in Norway before being persuaded in September 2024 to relocate to Nigeria as Group Business Development Manager.

He alleged that although he was promised full expatriate benefits, Halliburton offered him a “semi-expatriate” package because he is Nigerian, denying him housing, schooling, hardship allowances, salary uplifts, and travel benefits enjoyed by other expatriates, including those junior to him.

Togun said he spent over N100 million renting and furnishing an executive residence in Banana Island, Lagos, in reliance on the company’s assurances, and is seeking a refund.

Despite the alleged discrimination, he said he delivered strong results, including leading a $45 million project signed in February 2025 and projecting over $30 million in profits for Halliburton Nigeria in 2025.

According to him, his performance earned commendation from Halliburton’s global President and CEO, Mr. Jeffrey A. Miller, including selection for a Long-Term Incentive Award.

He said problems arose in September 2025 following a global restructuring, when his role was marked “potentially redundant,” despite his duties later being absorbed by a Vice-President.

“The continued existence of the functions shows this was not a genuine redundancy but a targeted removal,” Togun claimed.

He alleged that higher-paid expatriates in less productive roles were retained while he alone was selected for exit.

Among other reliefs, Togun is seeking vesting of outstanding stock units valued at about $100,000, Norwegian early retirement benefits estimated at kr1.5 million, a severance package of up to 36 months’ gross salary, refund of N100 million relocation expenses, $250 million in damages, and N25 million in litigation costs.

He accused Halliburton of violating ILO Conventions 100, 111 and 158, Section 42 of the 1999 Constitution, and relevant oil and gas labour regulations.

In his interlocutory application, Togun is asking the court to restrain Halliburton from giving effect to his termination, restore his access to company systems, and maintain the status quo pending determination of the suit.