EbonyLife, Genesis, Nile, and Silverbird Partner on December 2026 Global Cinema Release of The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives

EXCLUSIVE: EbonyLife Films is making its long-awaited return to cinemas after a five-year hiatus with The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, a major big-screen adaptation of Lola Shoneyin’s internationally acclaimed novel, set for a wide global theatrical release this December.

The film is produced by The EbonyLife Group in partnership with Genesis Group, Nile Group and Silverbird Group, uniting four of Africa’s most powerful film, media and exhibition companies in what is being positioned as one of the widest cinema rollouts ever for an African feature.

Regarded as one of the most celebrated literary properties to emerge from Africa, The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives marks the first ever feature film adaptation of Shoneyin’s bestselling novel. The project brings one of the continent’s biggest stories to the big screen, with a scale and ambition designed for global audiences.

The film boasts one of the largest ensemble casts ever assembled for an African feature, led by OdunladeAdekola, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Bimbo Ademoye, Omowunmi Dada, Shaffy Bello, Bisola Aiyeola, Lateef Adedimeji, Kunle Remi, Bolaji Ogunmola, Bimbo Manuel, Tina Mba, Daniel Effiong, Femi Branch, Rotimi Fakunle, BukunmiAdeagaIlori, and Constance Olatunde.

An unflinching and richly layered exploration of power, patriarchy, secrets and survival, the film is adapted for the screen by Adze Ugah, Lola Shoneyin, and Heidi Uys, delivering a bold cinematic reimagining of Shoneyin’s acclaimed work. It is directed by Daniel Oriahi and produced by Heidi Uys, alongside Chris Odeh, Mimi Bartels and Lola Shoneyin. TemidayoMakanjuola serves as Head of Production Design, with Yolanda Okereke leading Wardrobe.

Executive producers are Mo Abudu, NnaetoOrazulike, Moses Babatope and Guy Murray Bruce.

Backed by an unprecedented collaboration between EbonyLife, Genesis, Nile, and Silverbird across Nigeria and West Africa, the film is set for a simultaneous release across Nigeria and multiple international territories this December, positioning it as a major holiday theatrical event.

The global rollout will also extend to the UK, with full cinema screenings planned at the newly launching EbonyLife Cinemas in the United Kingdom, scheduled to open in Q2 next year.

The release marks a significant milestone for EbonyLife Films, the studio behind box office hits and cultural touchstones including Fifty, The Wedding Party, Chief Daddy, Your Excellency, Òlòtūré, Baby Farm, Blood Sisters, Elesin Oba, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel and Dust to Dreams.

Mo Abudu, CEO of EbonyLife Group and Executive Producer, said:

“I am excited to return to the big screen after five years with the film adaptation of Lola Shoneyin’s world-acclaimed story. The strong partnerships with Genesis, Nile, and Silverbird, alongside our outstanding ensemble cast, reflect the scale of this project. The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives will be released in cinemas globally this December.”

NnaetoOrazulike, Group Managing Director of Genesis Group, added:

“This film represents a defining moment for African cinema. Bringing such a powerful literary work to the big screen at this scale speaks to both the growth of the industry and its global future.”

Moses Babatope, CEO of Nile Group, commented:

“This is the kind of story that deserves a worldwide cinema audience. The scale of collaboration behind this project is unprecedented, and audiences across continents can expect something truly special this Christmas.”

Guy Murray Bruce, President of Silverbird Group, said:

“We are proud to be part of a project that elevates African storytelling and delivers a globally celebrated story to audiences both at home and internationally.”

As anticipation builds toward its December release, The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives is shaping up as a landmark global cinema event, signalling a major return to theatrical filmmaking for EbonyLife and a bold new chapter for African stories on the world stage.