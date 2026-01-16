  • Friday, 16th January, 2026

Delta Closes Strong in 2025, Forecasts Growth for 2026

Delta has reported a solid close in 2025, posting strong financial results for both the December quarter and the full year, which underscors the airline’s operational resilience and disciplined execution amid a challenging global environment.

For the December quarter, Delta recorded $16.0 billion in operating revenue, delivering an operating income of $1.5 billion and an operating margin of 9.2 per cent. Earnings per share for the quarter came in at $1.86, supported by healthy demand across premium, international and corporate travel segments. Operating cash flow for the quarter totalled $2.3 billion, reflecting continued strength in Delta’s core business.

On a full-year basis, Delta generated $63.4 billion in operating revenue, with operating income of $5.8 billion and a pre-tax income of $6.2 billion, translating to a 9.8 per cent pre-tax margin. Full-year earnings per share reached $7.66, while operating cash flow stood at $8.3 billion.

“The Delta team delivered a strong close to our centennial year, demonstrating the differentiation and durability we’ve built,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

Excluding special items, Delta delivered $4.6 billion in free cash flow for the year and achieved a return on invested capital of 12%, reinforcing its long-term financial framework focused on profitability, cash generation, and balance-sheet strength. The airline ended the year with total debt and finance lease obligations of $14.1 billion, continuing its progress toward investment-grade balance sheet metrics.

Bastian also highlighted Delta’s commitment to its workforce, announcing $1.3 billion in profit-sharing payouts to employees, one of the largest in the company’s history.

Operationally, Delta continued to differentiate itself through reliability and customer experience, maintaining its position as one of the most on-time carriers in the United States while expanding premium offerings and investing in fleet modernization and digital innovation.

