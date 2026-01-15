Sanwo-Olu, Makinde, Ambode, Osoba, Others Celebrate Ex-Lagos First Lady at 70

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde; former Governors Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Olusegun Osoba (Ogun), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun) and Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti); and other dignitaries, Tuesday, celebrated a former First Lady of Ogun, Ondo and Lagos states, Senator Fatimat Raji-Rasaki, on her 70th birthday anniversary.

They showered praises on the former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tourism and wife of ex-Military Governor of Ogun, Ondo and Lagos States, Brigadier-General Raji Rasaki (rtd), during her 70th birthday service and unveiling of the foundation of the former lawmaker held in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event, which also marked the 50th wedding anniversary of Senator Rasaki, who represented Ado Ekiti/Irepodun-Ifelodun Federal Constituency from 2007 to 2011, was attended by former and serving political leaders and military officers, traditional and religious leaders and captains of industries.

During the service, Makinde read the second lesson, while Pastor Tunde Bakare of Citadel Church of God preached at the event, which was well attended by families, friends, associates and well-wishers of the Rasaki family.

Sanwo-Olu described Senator Rasaki as a committed public servant, who empowered the less privileged through her foundation.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mrs Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, commended the ex-First Lady for empowering women to strengthen families, noting that strong families were the foundation of a resilient society.

He also expressed profound gratitude to the celebrant for her sacrifices to the service of Lagos State and Nigeria at large, praising her remarkable contributions to governance, politics, and community development.

Sanwo-Olu described her as a trailblazer and distinguished public servant, noting that Senator Rasaki has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to public service, advocating for fairness, inclusion, and development.

Giving glory to God for sparing her life, the celebrant, who was supported on stage by her husband, thanked Nigerians for celebrating with her and pledged not to relent in giving back to the society.

She appreciated God for His grace, mercy and love, which shaped her life and destiny positively for a greater purpose. She also praised God for His grace and fulfilment in her marriage and for teaching her and her husband love, patience, forgiveness and unity.

“God’s love paved the way for my calling and career. By divine guidance, He built and positioned me in leadership and political service, not for personal gain but as a platform to serve humanity. He entrusted me with influence to give back to the community and be a voice for positive change,” she said.