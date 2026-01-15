Firms to Reward 10,000 Nigerians with N100m

Premier Cool, Nigeria’s leading antibacterial cooling bar soap, has announced the launch of its nationwide consumer promotion, “10K for 10K”, in partnership with a payment firm, Nigeria’s leading digital bank.

The promo is designed to reward 10,000 Nigerians with N10,000, amounting to a total of N100 million in cash rewards paid instantly via PalmPay wallets.

Running from January 12 to April 11, 2026, 111 winners will emerge daily throughout the three months.

Speaking on the campaign, the MD PZ Cussons Africa, Mr. Oghale Elueni, said: “At a time when financial pressure is real for many households, the promo is our way of easing the load and refreshing Nigerians, emotionally and financially, with a brand they already know and trust. Participation is straightforward, and reward is instant on your PalmPay wallet.”

According to Elueni, consumers can take part in three easy steps: Buy a promo-coded pack of Premier Cool 110g (Ultimate or Black) and unwrap to reveal a

unique code inside; Scan the QR code on the pack, which leads directly to the campaign microsite and the PalmPay app; and Enter the unique code on PalmPay for an instant draw and a chance to win N10,000 instantly.

New PalmPay users participating in the campaign will also enjoy a welcome bonus of up to N5,550, further reinforcing PalmPay’s commitment to delivering practical value and smarter everyday banking.

Also speaking at the launch, Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria, Chika Nwosu, noted that the campaign would reflect PalmPay’s commitment to delivering real, everyday value to Nigerians.

“By partnering with a brand that families have trusted for decades, we are reinforcing our promise of smarter banking that supports daily living, saving, and financial growth,” Nwosu said.

According to him, Premier Cool understands the value of loyalty and believes freshness should come with real rewards. With the “10K for 10K Promo” in partnership with PalmPay, Premier Cool reinforces its commitment to consumers through meaningful engagement, proving that staying fresh pays. With decades of heritage under PZ Cussons, Premier Cool remains a symbol of reliability, family well-being, and consistent quality in Nigerian homes, Nwosu further sad.