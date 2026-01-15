FG Moves to Ensure Steady Power Supply to Health Facilities Nationwide

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The federal government has inaugurated a 24-member Inter-Agency Technical Committee (IATC) to drive the implementation of the Nigeria Power for Health Initiative (NPHI) – an initiative aimed at ensuring reliable and sustainable electricity supply across health facilities nationwide

A statement signed by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Mr. Alaba Balogun, said the objective of the new drive is to achieve at least 30 per cent renewable-powered healthcare delivery by the end of 2027.

The statement quoted the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, as describing the initiative as a critical pillar of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s health and human capital development agenda.

Speaking during the inauguration of the committee on Tuesday in Abuja, Salako said the IATC would provide the technical backbone required to translate political commitment into measurable outcomes in the health sector.

Under its terms of reference, the Minister of State will lead technical activities for the sustainable electrification of health facilities, develop a national action plan, review project proposals, engage stakeholders, conduct technical analyses and report quarterly to the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee.

Salako noted the NPHI journey began in March 2025 with a national stakeholders’ dialogue involving government agencies, the private sector and development partners, which culminated in a communique approved by President Tinubu.

The minister said the subsequent establishment of an Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee provided the political leverage, while the newly inaugurated technical committee would ensure technical rigour, coordination and sustainability.

“The technical committee is where the real work happens. You will analyse, review and ensure technical relevance and adherence in every intervention we undertake. Without energy, our health facilities cannot function effectively, from vaccine storage to surgeries and emergency care.

“Even when we’re doing procedures, when we’re in theater performing surgeries, when we’re taking deliveries in labor rooms, all these require availability of energy,” he said.

Salako reaffirmed the government’s commitment to its pledge that by the end of 2027, at least 30 per cent of Nigeria’s health facilities would operate with uninterrupted and clean energy, leveraging solar, gas-powered and other renewable solutions.

According to him, achieving this target is central to reducing preventable deaths, improving maternal and child health outcomes, restoring public confidence in the health system and reversing medical tourism.

Salako also acknowledged the support of development partners, particularly the World Bank and the Global Fund, describing their contributions as vital to scaling up investment and technical support for the initiative.

Earlier, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Mahmuda Mamman, said the inauguration of the IATC marked a decisive step towards integrating energy planning into health sector infrastructure.

He stressed that reliable electricity is fundamental to quality healthcare delivery, from diagnostics and emergency services to safe working conditions for health professionals.

The Power Minister further stressed his ministry had already deployed solar mini-grids and hybrid systems to several health facilities under the World Bank-funded Nigeria Electrification Project, and pledged continued technical and policy support to ensure the success of the NPHI.

“The Nigeria Power for Health Initiative aligns squarely with our sector reforms. It offers an opportunity to deploy grid enhancements, renewable and hybrid solutions tailored to health facilities, while strengthening coordination across ministries, regulators and the private sector,” Chief Adelabu stated.

In their remarks, the Co-Chairs of the inaugurated Inter-Agency Technical Committee of NPHI, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye and Engineer Owolabi Sunday, Director of Renewable & Rural Power Assets, Federal Ministry of Power, thanked the federal government for the confidence reposed in the committee members.

They pledged to exceed expectations and ensure that energy becomes the bedrock of success of ongoing health sector reforms, including primary healthcare revitalisation, maternal and child health programmes and cancer care initiatives.