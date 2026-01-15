Climate Heritage: Anosike Inaugurates NiMet Meteorological Data Rescue Project

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Professor Charles Anosike, Wednesday inspected and inaugurated the Agency’s Meteorological Data Rescue Project, a major step toward preserving Nigeria’s climate heritage and strengthening its scientific capacity.

The project is designed to secure invaluable historical weather and climate records, some dating back to the 19th century, which were previously at risk of permanent loss.

Speaking during the event at NiMet headquarters in Abuja, Anosike said: “These include handwritten observation logs, ship logs, and early instrumental records that extend Nigeria’s climate history beyond the digital era and fill critical gaps in existing archives.”

The NiMet DG asserted that by systematically recovering, preserving, and digitising fragile paper records and old media, the Data Rescue Project safeguards Nigeria’s analogue climate history and ensures its long-term accessibility.

He added the rescued data will support improved climate modelling, enhanced forecasting, disaster risk reduction, and more informed policymaking, while providing essential historical context for understanding present and future weather patterns.

He further described the initiative as a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future, stating the project goes beyond archiving, transforming historical data into a scientific foundation for climate resilience, sustainable development planning, and advanced meteorological services.

He said: “This initiative aligns with global best practices of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and reflects NiMet’s commitment to modernisation and digital transformation under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“It also strengthens Nigeria’s contribution to global climate science by making historical atmospheric data available for modern analysis and decision-making.

“With the successful commissioning of the project today, NiMet continues to demonstrate leadership in climate data stewardship, digital preservation, and the strategic use of science and technology to support national development,” Anosike concluded.