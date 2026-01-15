25th Independent Newspapers Awards Introduce Public Voting

Iyke Bede

Organisers of the Independent Newspapers Award have announced the introduction of public voting for the 25th edition of the ceremony, scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The edition marks the introduction of a blended voting system. Under the new arrangement, the public will account for 40 per cent of the total vote, while another 30 per cent will come from an independent jury made up of professionals drawn from the six geopolitical zones and different fields. The remaining portion will be determined through editorial review.

The 2026 edition marks 25 years of recognising individuals and organisations that have made visible contributions across key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Themed ‘Game Changers: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Tomorrow’, it will feature 25 award categories, with three nominees shortlisted in each category. The categories cut across business, governance and other key sectors, including engineering and finance. Notable awards include Man of the Year, Financial Sector Regulator of the Year, and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“The awards coincide with the silver jubilee of the publisher, and we want to do it differently by ensuring that this particular edition can allow the public to decide whom to honour. We want to try as much as possible to be transparent,” said Chairman, Awards Committee, Yemi Adebisi.

Nominations will open on January 15, 2026, and close on February 12, 2026. The shortlist will be announced on March 31, 2026, with public voting opening the same day and ending on April 14, 2026, ahead of the awards night.

According to Adebisi, entries will be judged on clear and simple benchmarks, including impact, innovation, leadership, sustainability, and contribution to national development. Only Nigerian citizens and organisations operating in Nigeria, with notable impact recorded in 2025, are eligible for nomination.