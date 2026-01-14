  • Wednesday, 14th January, 2026

US to Suspend Visa Processing for Applicants From 75 Countries

Breaking | 33 minutes ago

*Nigeria, Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil affected

The United States will suspend visa processing for applicants from 75 countries beginning January 21, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The spokesperson offered no further details about the plan, which was first reported by Fox News and cited a State Department memo. According to the report, the memo instructs U.S. embassies and consulates to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses its procedures. No time frame for the review was provided.
Countries listed as affected include Nigeria, Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil and Thailand, among others.
The reported pause comes amid a broad immigration crackdown pursued by Republican President Donald Trump since taking office last January. In November, Trump vowed to “permanently pause” migration from what he described as “Third World Countries” following a shooting near the White House by an Afghan national that killed a member of the National Guard.
The State Department has not released the full memo or clarified how the suspension will be implemented or when visa processing may resume.

