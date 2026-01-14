Osun ADC Guber Candidate Defends Modulated Salary Policy, Promises Workers-first Governance

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Osun State, Dr. Najeem Folasayo Salaam, has broken his silence on the controversial modulated salary policy implemented during the administration of former Governor Rauf Aregbesola, describing it as a painful but necessary response to an unprecedented fiscal crisis.

Reacting to renewed criticisms and social media calls urging civil servants to distance themselves from leaders linked to the policy, Salaam rejected what he termed “simplistic narratives” that overlook the economic realities that prevailed at the time.

In his response to the critic, the ADC flag bearer acknowledged the hardship and sacrifices endured by Osun workers, stressing that leadership must take responsibility, particularly in periods of collective suffering.

He explained that the introduction of modulated salaries coincided with a severe national economic downturn triggered by the crash in global oil prices, which significantly reduced federal allocations to states.

According to Salaam, the state government, at the time, was confronted with mounting obligations, including salaries, pensions, loan repayments and ongoing infrastructure commitments, amid dwindling revenues.

‎He said the administration faced a stark choice between allowing prolonged salary arrears, mass retrenchment and administrative paralysis, or adopting a temporary survival measure to keep the state functioning.

‎“The decision was not driven by malice or contempt for workers,” Salaam said. “It was a difficult but pragmatic response to an extraordinary fiscal crisis, aimed at preserving jobs, sustaining public services and preventing total loss of income for families.”

‎He maintained that the policy was never intended to be permanent, adding that efforts were made to restore full salaries and address arrears as the state’s financial situation improved.

‎Reaffirming his belief that civil servants remain the backbone of effective governance, Salaam pledged that workers’ welfare would be a central pillar of his administration if elected governor.

‎He promised that dignity of labour, timely payment of salaries and improved working conditions would be treated as non-negotiable priorities under an ADC-led government.

‎As political activities intensify ahead of the 2026 governorship election, observers said Salaam’s intervention appears aimed at addressing lingering grievances, reshaping public perception of the policy and presenting himself as a leader informed by experience and empathy.