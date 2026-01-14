NGX Market Cap Crosses N106trn as Stock Market Sustains Positive Momentum 

Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian stock market yesterday closed on a stronger note, extending its positive momentum for the seventh trading activities in 2026, with its market capitalisation crossing the N106 trillion mark.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited All Share Index (NGX ASI) gained by 2,592.64 basis points or.59 per cent to close at 165,837.33 basis points.

Accordingly, market capitalisation rose by N1.661 trillion to close at N106.182 trillion.

Market sentiment was robustly bullish, with 55 advancing stocks outweighing 13 declining counters. DEAP Capital Management & Trust, eTranzact International, PZ Cussons Nigeria, Caverton Offshore Support Group and MTNN recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent each to close at N3.63, N18.15, N58.30, N7.70 and N605.00 respectively, per share.

Ellah Lakes followed with a gain of 9.97 per cent to close at N17.10, while NCR Nigeria rose by 9.95 per cent to close at N96.65, per share.

On the other hand, Universal Insurance led the losers’ chart by 6.25 per cent, to close at N1.20, per share. Prestige Assurance followed with a decline of 5.81 per cent to close at N1.62, while Regency Alliance Insurance FTN declined by 5.17 per cent to close at N1.10, per share.

Academy Press depreciated by 5.06 per cent to close at N7.50 and Royal Exchange declined by 3.98 per cent to close at N1.93, per share.

However, the total volume traded declined slightly by 1.58 per cent to 1.131 billion units, valued at N33.550 billion, and exchanged in 49,216 deals. Transactions in the shares of Sovereign Trust Insurance topped the activity chart with 343.543 million shares valued at N1.117 billion. Access Holdings followed with 86.227 million shares worth N1.980 billion, while eTranzact traded 61.104 million shares valued at N1.109 billion.

Linkage Assurance traded 49.929 million shares valued at N87.999 million, while Chams Holdings Company sold 35.353 million shares worth N139.210 million.

On market outlook, Imperial Asset Managers Limited said, “market sentiment is expected to remain cautiously positive in the near term, supported by strong early-year momentum and continued interest in large-cap and fundamentally sound stocks.

“However, the concentration of gains in a few heavyweights and value-driven trades, alongside selective profit-taking in weaker names, suggests that upside may increasingly be stock-specific rather than broad-based, with investors likely to rotate between sectors as earnings expectations and valuation considerations come into focus.”