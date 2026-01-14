NBS: Nigeria’s All-commodity Group Import Index Increases by 0.16%

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said the All-commodity group import index on average increased by 0.16 per cent in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025.

The NBS said this in its Commodity Price Indices and Terms of Trade for Q3 2025 released in Abuja on Wednesday.

It said that the increase could be attributed to changes in the import prices of articles of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica and ceramic.

“Others are footwear, headgear, umbrellas, sunshades, whips; and articles of wood, wood charcoal and articles, and paper making material, paper and paper-board articles,” it said.

The NBS said that the All-commodity group export price index on average also increased by 0.06 per cent points in Q3 2025.

It said that the increase was majorly attributed to an increase in the prices of vehicles, aircraft and parts thereof; vessels, etc.

“Others are base materials and articles of base materials; prepared foodstuff, beverages, spirits and vinegar, tobacco and live animals, animal products.”

The bureau said that the All Products Terms Of Trade (TOT) index on average decreased by 0.10 per cent points.

The TOT represents the ratio between a country’s export prices and its import prices.

The NBS said that the All-region group export index increased by 0.06 per cent mainly due to an increase in the rate of price change in exports to America and Africa.

It said that the All-region group import index increased by 0.16 per cent points due to increases in the rate of change in import prices from all regions.

It said that the All-region terms of trade on average decreased by 0.10 per cent.

The report said that the major export destinations of Nigeria in Q3 2025 were India, Spain, France, The Netherlands and Italy. (NAN)