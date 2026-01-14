  • Wednesday, 14th January, 2026

NBS: Nigeria’s All-commodity Group Import Index Increases by 0.16%

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said the All-commodity group import index on average increased by 0.16 per cent in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025.

The NBS said this in its Commodity Price Indices and Terms of Trade for Q3 2025 released in Abuja on Wednesday.

It said that the increase could be attributed to changes in the import prices of articles of stone, plaster, cement, asbestos, mica and ceramic.

“Others are footwear, headgear, umbrellas, sunshades, whips; and articles of wood, wood charcoal and articles, and paper making material, paper and paper-board articles,” it said.

The NBS said that the All-commodity group export price index on average also increased by 0.06 per cent points in Q3 2025.

It said that the increase was majorly attributed to an increase in the prices of vehicles, aircraft and parts thereof; vessels, etc.

“Others are base materials and articles of base materials; prepared foodstuff, beverages, spirits and vinegar, tobacco and live animals,  animal products.”

The bureau said that the All Products Terms Of Trade (TOT) index on average decreased by 0.10 per cent points.

The TOT represents the ratio between a country’s export prices and its import prices.

The NBS said that the All-region group export index increased by 0.06 per cent mainly due to an increase in the rate of price change in exports to America  and Africa.

It said that the All-region group import index increased by 0.16 per cent points due to increases in the rate of change in import prices from all regions.

It said that the All-region terms of trade on average decreased by 0.10 per cent.

The report said that the major export destinations of Nigeria in Q3 2025 were India, Spain, France, The Netherlands and Italy. (NAN) 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.