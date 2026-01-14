Kwankwaso: Kano Govt Asking Appointees to Pick Between Kwankwasiyya, Gandujiya

• Says he’s dismayed, advises those concerned to play along

•Declares choice in Kano is between light and darkness

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The national leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has accused the Kano State Government of pressuring political appointees in the state to choose between Kwankwasiyya and Gandujiyya, saying he was dismayed by such a disposition.

He, however, urged the appointees in Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration, whom he alleged were being pressured to defect to the APC, to play along in order not to lose their source of income.

In viral video released last night, the former governor expressed displeasure over the recent development, saying: “I am dismayed by the government’s decision to put pressure on local chairmen and councillors, secretaries and other appointees to choose between Kwankwasiyya (NNPP) and Gandujiyya (APC).

“It is indeed troubling all our supporters, not only in Kano but nationwide, will not be happy with this. The list of the loyalists is being compiled to negotiate stake as the governor prepares to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

According to him, significant number of government appointees, caucus members and lawmakers have been under intense pressure to append their signatures on the list of those who endorsed the governor’s defection to APC.

“The appointees are in a dire situation. They are disturbed since the issue of going to Tinubu and Ganduje’s party came up. A number of local government chairmen and some councillors have called me, lamenting their dilemma. Some are in distress and hospitalised, while others are having sleepless nights.

“After due consultation, in view of the fact that our supporters have given so much towards bringing the government — and the government is owing them — we call on the chairmen, councillors and all others to append their signatures.

“We believe it not yet electioneering period of 2027, and our supporters wherever they are will show up in the time of need.

“If signing the loyalty list will take them out of the distressing situation they found themselves in and also douse the tension in the state, so be it,” Kwankwaso said.

Kwankwaso recalled what happened in Kano in 2015 during Ganduje’s administration when the state witnessed the worst form of betrayal, which his supporters resigned to fate because of patriotism and waited till 2019.

“Even though we had no any political office such as chairmen or councillors, no lawmakers but a few ones, they (APC) had everything at their behest. And despite this, people voted for us. Although everyone knows we won the election, they robbed us of our victory.

“We, therefore, waited patiently till 2023, and people came out en masse to vote for this present government with the hope of getting good governance. Kwankwasiyya was built on loyalty. Whoever chooses to be disloyal, the only option is to leave.

“The choice in Kano is between light and darkness. And we are happy the people have understood this,” Kwankwaso lamented.