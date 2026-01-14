Kano APC Launches e-Registration Drive, Urges Support for Tinubu’s Policy Agenda

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) concluded a crucial stakeholders’ meeting, yesterday, stressing the importance of ramping up e-registration efforts to ensure a landslide victory ahead of the 2027 general election.

In a statement, Chief of Staff to the former APC National Chairman, Comrade Muhammad Garba, described the exercise as vital for building a comprehensive, credible and verifiable membership database, which would significantly enhance the party’s electoral performance nationwide.

The statement noted that after briefings from APC State Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, and e-registration coordinator, Shafi’u Darma, the meeting urged all party members to get registered and mobilise others, leveraging Kano’s strong grassroots support.

The meeting further stressed that Kano’s proactive participation in the e-registration exercise would strengthen the party’s prospects, building on over one and a half decades of loyalty and organizational influence in the state.

“Stakeholders called for sustained and effective mobilization, noting that accurate registration is instrumental in reinforcing the party’s political structure, expanding voter outreach and maximizing electoral performance in the coming elections.

“Members were also urged to remain united and rally behind the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes the socio-economic development of Nigeria, emphasizing that political cohesion is essential for achieving both party and national objectives,” the statement added.

The stakeholders also recommended extended party meetings at various levels to mobilise members on the e-registration process and other political activities, ensuring that no eligible member was left unregistered.

The meeting concluded with a renewed call for maximum participation in the exercise, noting that Kano’s active engagement would set the pace for the party nationwide and further position the APC for a decisive victory in the 2027 elections.