Inuwa Yahaya Flags Off APC e-Registration *Revalidates membership

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has formally launched the All Progressives Congress (APC) digital membership registration and revalidation in the state, expressing confidence that the exercise would further strengthen the party’s dominance and position it for sustained electoral success.

The governor launched the exercise shortly after revalidating his own membership at the state party secretariat, yesterday, where he was registered at his Jekadafari Ward, in the presence of the Ward Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Dan Gombe and other officials.

He described the digital registration and revalidation exercise as a landmark innovation that would accurately capture and reflect the true numerical strength of the APC across the country.

Yahaya commended President Bola Tinubu and the national leadership of the APC for introducing the e-registration system, noting that the inclusion of National Identity Numbers, Voter Cards and APC membership cards as key requirements was critical to ensuring credibility, transparency and the mobilisation of genuine party faithful.

He called on APC members and supporters across the state to actively participate in the exercise and seize the opportunity to obtain digital certification as bona fide members of the party.

The governor assured them that all necessary arrangements had been put in place to guarantee a seamless, hitch-free and inclusive process throughout the state.

Reiterating APC’s commitment to the aspirations of the people, Yahaya stressed that the party remained firmly focused on delivering good governance and sustainable development.

He noted that under the APC platform, his administration has recorded significant achievements, transforming the socio-economic and infrastructural landscape of Gombe State.

“The guiding principle of our APC administration is to improve conditions beyond what we inherited. Anyone who harbours doubts about this commitment only needs to look back and reflect on the state of affairs in Gombe State as we met it about seven years ago to appreciate how far we have come,” the governor said.