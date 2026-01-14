Between School and Survival: Why Many Girls in Oyo State Still Miss Classes

From market stalls to classrooms, many girls in Oyo State are forced to juggle schooling with survival. To understand this struggle, Funmi Ogundare draws on personal stories, data and expert insights, examining how poverty, hidden education costs, weak policy enforcement, menstrual health challenges and social norms continue to push girls out of school. She also explores the interventions struggling to keep them in

Rihanat Kolawole should have been in class. Instead, the 15-year-old was weaving through a dusty market in Olodo, an area in Oyo State, South-West Nigeria, clutching a small nylon bag of pepper her mother had sent her to deliver, right in the middle of school hours.

For Rihanat, an SS1 student at Community High School, Alakia Isebo, Olodo, this trade-off between education and survival is not unusual. She often juggles school with helping her parents. Her mother is a petty trader, her father a motor park messenger, and their combined income is barely enough to support the family, let alone cover school expenses.

“It has not been easy,” she said quietly. “My parents are trying, but sometimes things are hard. I have had to wait at home for a whole year before I could move to the next class because we didn’t have money.”

Across Ibadan, Ogbomoso, and Oyo town, many school-aged girls, like Rihanat, miss classes not because they lack interest in learning, but because poverty and household responsibilities repeatedly pull them out of the classroom.

For families struggling to make ends meet, sending a daughter to the market or to help at home often feels more urgent than keeping her in school. These interruptions over time accumulate as missed lessons turn into repeated classes, delayed promotions and, for many girls, eventual withdrawal from school.

More than a decade after Malala Yousafzai survived a Taliban attack for insisting that girls deserve an education, her message continues to resonate far beyond Pakistan. In Oyo State, the battle is quieter but no less real, fought with hunger, unpaid school costs, and the daily pressure to survive.

While her classmates advance each session, Rihanat’s progress depends on how well her parents can gather funds for fees, books, and basic school needs. The delays weigh heavily on her, but she holds on to hope.

She dreams of completing secondary school and becoming “somebody important”.

For now, she must balance her ambitions with the harsh reality of poverty, running errands to support her mother’s small pepper business, helping at home, missing lessons, and sometimes repeating classes. Yet, despite the setbacks, Rihanat shows remarkable determination.

“I just want to finish school. I don’t want to stop,” she stated.



Rokibat Ayoade, 12, is another girl whose life is shaped by struggles. The primary five pupil of Olodo Primary School, Ibadan, carries a quiet strength far beyond her years. The fourth child in a family of eight, Rokibat’s parents, a hair stylist mother and a commercial bus driver father, spend long days on the road to keep the family afloat.

Every evening, as the sun dips behind the rooftops of Olodo, Rokibat takes her place at a busy junction, selling pap to help support the household. For her, childhood is a delicate balance between schoolwork and survival. Because of the family’s financial pressure, she attends school one day on and one day off, a routine that often leaves her trailing behind her peers, but still determined to learn.

Despite the long hours she spends helping her parents make ends meet, Rokibat dreams of a future where she can focus on her studies without interruption.

“My mother makes every effort to keep me in school, but her resources are not sufficient,” she said.

Rihannat and Rokibat’s stories mirror those of many girls across Oyo whose education is continually disrupted by poverty, household responsibilities, and socio-economic barriers, challenges that threaten not only their future but the country’s development. Though Oyo State is one of the more educationally advanced in the South-West, it hides silent inequalities that push girls out of classrooms.

What statistics say

According to UNICEF data, only 49 per cent of countries have achieved gender parity in primary education. At the secondary level, the gap widens: 42 per cent have achieved gender parity in lower secondary education, and 24 per cent in upper secondary education.

According to the Onelife Initiative report on State of Girl Child Education (SoGE) in Oyo State, with support from the Malala Fund, many families still struggle to afford the cost of schooling, even in government-designated ‘free education’ institutions. Some households reportedly spend up to ₦89,200 per term on supplies for a single girl, discouraging enrolment and retention. This implies that a girl needs about ₦267,600 per school session (₦89,200 × 3 terms) to cover these hidden costs.

The study also cited entrenched socio-cultural barriers, including child marriage, with 13.2 per cent of girls married before 18 (based on the 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey), as well as early pregnancy and the burden of domestic chores that limit girls’ access to consistent schooling.

In addition, the report flagged challenges related to infrastructure and safety, such as the closure of nomadic schools in parts of Ibarapaland, which continue to influence parents’ decisions on whether to send their daughters to school.

Bridging the gap

According to a UNICEF report, the fund and its partners assessed progress in Oyo State using indicators such as Net Attendance Rate (NAR), Gender Parity Index (GPI), and completion rates, as well as learning outcomes from standardised literacy and numeracy tests. These measures, the report said, help shape data-driven advocacy for improved education policy.

While Oyo and other south-western states generally fare better than their northern counterparts, the report notes persistent gaps in retention and quality of learning, often driven by poverty and harmful traditional practices. The document further highlighted the impact of poor Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) facilities on girls’ education, linking lack of clean and private toilets to absenteeism and dropout, particularly during menstruation.

Education expert for UNICEF, Babagana Aminu, stated that it continued to advocate for improved school environments to ensure girls’ dignity and participation. He identified four local government areas, Ibarapa North, Iseyin, Iwajowa, and Saki East, as critical zones requiring immediate intervention due to low examination performance, teacher shortages, and insecurity that disrupts learning.

He urged the Oyo government to strengthen data-based policy implementation, expand gender-responsive budgeting, and prioritise investments in WASH facilities and teacher deployment in underserved areas to ensure sustainable progress in girls’ education.

Poverty, policy gaps chasing girls out of school

Tunde Aremu, Policy, Research and Influencing Manager, Plan International Nigeria, attributes poverty, inadequate educational policies, and systemic challenges as key factors keeping girls out of school in some Nigerian communities.

Emphasising the rising trend of school absenteeism among girls, Aremu told THISDAY that social norms often cited as reasons for girls’ absence are largely secondary and, in many cases, convenient excuses.

“Where there are supports or free education without hidden fees, the same parents who kept their daughters at home are willing to send them to school,” he said.

He pointed out that endemic poverty, a collapsed educational system, and a lack of state-provided educational infrastructure are major drivers. In such an environment, he said, cultural claims and social biases become easier justifications for keeping girls out of school.

Aremu also highlighted policy gaps, particularly around pregnant girls.

“Lack of policies mandating the re-admission of girls who have had children, combined with the criminalisation and stigmatisation of these girls, prevents many from returning to school,” he stated. “The stigma, often perpetuated by teachers, school administrators, and fellow students, discourages attendance even when girls are willing to continue their education.”

He called for clear legislation to ensure that girls who become pregnant can return to school without fear of discrimination, stressing that systemic reform is essential to reverse the trend.

Girls who refuse to give up

Amid these obstacles, stories of resilience abound. In the Molete area, Ibadan, where the Ineza Care Foundation recently paid senior school certificate examination fees for 60 female students of Yejide Girls Grammar School, Molete, and provided learning materials to another 100 girls, financial hardship, family instability and limited parental support are some of the most critical factors limiting girls’ access to quality education.

The Programme Director for ‘Empowering Her Initiative’ under the foundation, Ifeoluwa Abogunloko, disclosed to THISDAY that thousands of female students are unable to complete their secondary education or sit key examinations such as the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) due to poverty.

According to Abogunloko, most beneficiaries come from indigent families who struggle to afford even the most basic educational necessities, such as uniforms, school bags, and writing materials.

“We met one girl who didn’t even own a good-looking school uniform. Her story reflects the reality of many others,” Abogunloko said. “While some parents try their best, most rely on daily-wage jobs or petty trading, which makes it hard to support their children’s education consistently.”

She explained that financial barriers such as exam fees and a lack of study materials have a direct and significant impact on girls’ ability to remain in school and perform well academically. Many, she added, either drop out or miss classes due to low self-esteem, while others are unable to register for essential examinations that determine their academic progress.

Abogunloko stated that the foundation has been working to advance Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4 (Quality Education) and 5 (Gender Equality), adding that its long-term vision goes beyond financial support. It plans to expand scholarship schemes, mentorship programmes, and school partnerships across Oyo State and beyond to create a sustainable model for girls’ empowerment.

A teacher at the same school, Aminat Yetunde Olagunju, also noted that a significant number of students come from broken homes and poor family backgrounds, which affect their confidence, focus, and overall outlook on life.

She described the situation as heartbreaking, recounting how some students stay in school until the final day of classes, even when they know they won’t be able to sit the exams.

“Sometimes, when we find out early enough, the school staff contribute money to help those we can,” Olagunju said. “But unfortunately, we can’t reach everyone.”

When girls fail to register for SSCE or other critical examinations, she said, many are sent to learn trades within their neighbourhoods, a transition that too often leads to distractions and early pregnancies.

“Because of peer pressure and the environment, some lose focus, and their education or training gets cut short,” Olagunju lamented.

Despite these challenges, Olagunju stated that teachers can play a transformative role in keeping girls motivated and engaged.

“When the home and schoolwork together, girls tend to stay more focused and perform beyond expectations,” she noted

On menstrual hygiene, a common cause of absenteeism among schoolgirls, Olagunju commended ongoing awareness campaigns and donations by organisations that have educated students on menstrual health.

“Different organisations visit our school to educate the girls, and that has made a great impact,” she noted. “Only a few now use menstruation as an excuse to miss school, except for those with severe cramps, and that’s rare.”

Olagunju called for stronger financial and policy support from the Oyo State government and development partners to ensure that no girl’s education ends simply because her parents cannot pay exam fees.

A principal at Ansar-ud-Deen School, Liberty, Oke Ado, Ibadan, Kehinde Ogundele, identified abuse, menstrual health challenges, and child trafficking as the major factors hindering girls’ education in her school.

She explained that some girls face abuse from guardians and, in some cases, even their parents, a situation that often leads to emotional distress, absenteeism, and declining academic performance.

To address this, Ogundele noted that her school engages parents and guardians in counselling sessions to educate them on the psychological impact of abuse, while affected students receive psychotherapy and continued monitoring.

“To support girls suffering menstrual-related challenges, the school provides analgesics and advises students on simple exercises that can help ease discomfort. The counselling team also plays a major role in encouraging menstrual hygiene awareness,” Ogundele said.

She also noted that child trafficking is another factor disrupting girls’ education. In such cases, she said the school deliberately assigns female teachers and counsellors to support the affected students, ensuring they feel safe and supported. Through advocacy efforts, the school’s counselling unit also mobilises resources to provide sanitary pads to vulnerable students.

How menstrual hygiene still keeps girls out of school

Convener of the Pad Me a Girl Initiative, Theresa Moses, explained that in several communities, menstruation is still regarded as a taboo subject, creating an environment where girls are left without accurate information or emotional support.

With many families unable to afford sanitary pads, she said girls often resort to unsafe alternatives such as old cloth, tissue, or other makeshift materials. This, Moses said, fuels fear, shame, and eventually absenteeism.

From the initiative’s outreach across various communities, Moses noted that the most recurring challenges include a lack of sanitary pads, fear of staining, severe menstrual cramps without access to pain relief, and inadequate knowledge about menstruation. Bullying and mockery from peers, especially boys, further traumatise girls.

“These challenges make what should be a natural process a monthly crisis for many girls,” she added. “Menstrual hygiene is not just a health issue. It is an education, human rights, and gender equality issue. Ensuring that no girl misses school because of her period must be a national priority.”

Similarly, the Team Lead, Education Planner, Oriyomi Ogunwale, linked the challenges facing girl-child education to cultural norms, economic pressures and menstrual health.

He noted that these factors often prevent girls from attending school, adding that inadequate facilities in many schools further compound the problem.

Ogunwale questioned how schools with poor facilities can adequately support students, let alone pregnant girls, and emphasised the need for the government to prioritise upgrading learning environments.

A teacher at Islamic Mission School, Ona Ara, Oyo State, Hafusat Oyelude, said that the toilets constructed at her school by UNICEF in collaboration with RUWASSA in 2023 increased enrolment at the school.

“Before toilets were constructed by UNICEF in the school, pupils hardly came. The school wasn’t neat, and many of them were always sick,” Oyelude told THISDAY. “We had only about 50 pupils then, but after the new toilets were built, everything changed.”

RUWASSA expanding menstrual hygiene education

Toilet project implemented by Oyo state RUWASSA in collaboration with UNICEF WASH programme

An official of the Oyo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), who was not authorised to speak on the matter, told THISDAY about the efforts the agency has made to promote menstrual hygiene education among schoolgirls across the state, saying it has also reported steady progress in awareness, community engagement, and behavioural change.

According to the official, the agency is implementing two major strategies to support the girl-child in accessing quality menstrual hygiene education: the establishment of environmental health clubs in schools and a human-centred mentorship model involving adolescent girls.

Environmental health clubs have now been established in over 25 of the state’s 33 local government areas, he disclosed. Membership continues to grow, with more than 3,000 pupils currently participating across the schools.

“These clubs provide girls with the right knowledge about menstrual hygiene. Through them, we have been able to discourage taboos and myths around menstruation, including attitudes where boys refuse to sit beside girls during their periods,” said the official. “Stigmatisation has also reduced to a large extent.”

To deepen learning and sustain the initiative, RUWASSA recently mobilised adolescent girls in six secondary schools to serve as mentors to girls in nearby primary schools, forming a human-centred design model that equips older pupils with the knowledge to guide younger ones.

The RUWASSA officer noted that the programme received tremendous assistance from UNICEF, particularly in financial support, while the Oyo government continues to provide personnel and manpower to drive the initiatives.

“We had a session with PTA members, SBMCs, and religious leaders. After understanding the importance of menstrual hygiene, one of them told me they have started visiting other schools to spread the message. The reception so far has been very encouraging,” the official added.

However, poor sanitation facilities in schools remain a major concern.

“The biggest challenge is a lack of toilets in schools. And where toilets exist, many are not in good condition. We keep encouraging parents to support improvements,” the RUWASSA officer stated.

The official expressed optimism that the state’s WASH policy, expected to be signed soon, will provide a stronger framework for regulating water, sanitation, and hygiene interventions across the state.

Government response

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Toyin Balogun, stated that the state’s approach prioritises removing financial and social barriers that disproportionately affect girls, including poverty, early marriage and teenage pregnancy, while creating pathways for out-of-school girls to return to formal education.

According to her, Oyo State implements the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act, which guarantees free and compulsory basic education and removes school fees and levies in public schools. She explained that the policy has helped boost enrolment and retention by eliminating registration and examination fees and providing free textbooks and report cards.

Beyond free education, the commissioner said the state runs periodic intervention programmes that provide educational resources to girls. She cited the International Day of the Girl Child celebration, during which hundreds of schoolgirls from the state’s 33 local government areas received laptops to support digital learning.

She also disclosed that scholarships and stipends are provided to outstanding female students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds. The next edition of the Study Aid Grant for the Girl Child, she said, will be held before the end of the first quarter of 2026 and will target top-performing female students in secondary and tertiary institutions across the state.

Balogun added that the annual ‘Back to School Giveaway’ programme supplies free school bags, sandals, stationery and learning materials to pupils, including girls, as part of efforts to strengthen the state’s free education policy and prevent dropouts.

On addressing out-of-school girls, Balogun said Oyo State leverages the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme to identify and re-enrol children who have dropped out of school, with special attention to girls. Her ministry, she noted, also conducts outreach campaigns across all local governments to return out-of-school girls to the classroom.

She added that gender-responsive and inclusive measures, such as menstrual hygiene education and girls’ health support in partnership with organisations like UNICEF, are helping to improve attendance and participation among adolescent girls.

“Gender-responsive education initiatives are being incorporated into the 2026 state budget to ensure targeted funding for scholarships, sanitary facilities and other interventions that support girls’ education,” the commissioner said.

She added that Oyo State’s policy framework also aligns education with broader gender inclusion strategies, including vocational training, digital literacy and economic empowerment programmes aimed at expanding life choices for girls beyond basic schooling.

On legal protections, Balogun noted that the Oyo State Child Rights Law prohibits child marriage and betrothal, defining a child as anyone under 18, while the national Child Rights Act guarantees free and compulsory basic education. However, she acknowledged that enforcement challenges and social norms still pose obstacles in some communities.

Balogun said several gender-focused policies, including a women’s economic empowerment policy, a state menstrual hygiene policy, anti-trafficking measures and expanded sexual assault referral centres, are currently being developed and are expected to be fully implemented by 2026.

Despite progress, she admitted that gaps remain, particularly the absence of a comprehensive, stand-alone state education policy addressing teenage pregnancy and systematic school reintegration for young mothers. She stressed that ongoing advocacy, policy dialogues and stakeholder engagement are critical to closing these gaps and ensuring that no girl is left behind in Oyo State’s education system.

