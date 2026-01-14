AFRICOM Delegation Reaffirms Support for NDLEA in Fight Against Drug Trafficking

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





A high-level delegation from the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) has assured the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of stronger cooperation and continued technical support as efforts intensify to curb illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria and the wider region.

The delegation met on Tuesday with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (Rtd), where both sides discussed the progress of existing partnerships and future areas of collaboration.

Leading the delegation, Philip Esch, who serves as the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) liaison to AFRICOM, described the working relationship with NDLEA as critical to international security.

He commended the agency’s leadership and professionalism, noting that NDLEA’s operations in Nigeria have far-reaching implications beyond the country’s borders.

Members of the delegation also praised NDLEA for the effective use and maintenance of equipment previously supplied by the United States government, a development they said demonstrates accountability and commitment to the shared anti-drug agenda.

They disclosed that additional projects and training programmes are being planned to further strengthen the agency’s capacity.

In his remarks, Marwa expressed gratitude for the visit and acknowledged AFRICOM’s sustained support, which he said has contributed significantly to recent successes recorded by the agency.

He stressed that drug trafficking remains closely linked to other security challenges, including terrorism and organized crime.

The NDLEA boss called for expanded assistance in key operational areas such as airport screening technology, forensic laboratories, digital investigation tools, portable drug detection devices and the deployment of trained sniffer dogs.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to deepen cooperation aimed at disrupting drug networks, enhancing law enforcement capacity and promoting regional and global security.