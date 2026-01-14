AFCON 2025 Semifinals Live on SuperSport 

The Super Eagles will seek to play in their second Africa Cup of Nations final in as many editions when they play hosts, Morocco, in Rabat tonight. The match will kick off at 9:00 pm. Earlier on the same day at 6pm, Senegal will face Egypt in Tangier. The two matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv.

The Super Eagles booked their place in the last four with a 2–0 quarter-final win over Algeria in Marrakech, a disciplined performance decorated by goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams. Nigeria’s defence held firm as Algeria failed to register a shot on target until the closing stages.

Morocco, playing in front of a home crowd, advanced with a 2–0 victory over Cameroon and remain one of the tournament’s most balanced teams, combining defensive solidity with a potent attack.

Senegal against Egypt is a tasty clash and marquee pairing.It pits two former Liverpool stars, Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah, two-thirds of Liverpool’s famed forward line for much of the last decade.

Senegal reached the semi-finals after a composed 1–0 quarter-final victory over Mali, extending their reputation for defensive strength and efficiency. Egypt advanced with a thrilling 3–2 win against Côte d’Ivoire, with Salah scoring and creating goals.

The Senegal–Egypt semi is a repeat of the 2021 AFCON final which Senegal won on penalties. Both sides arrive unbeaten in the tournament’s latter stages, setting up a tactical battle between Senegal’s structured defence and Egypt’s attacking cohesion.

For Nigeria, the semi-final represents a clash of continental styles: the tournament’s highest-scoring team against a Morocco side built on organisation and home support.

Meanwhile, the Senegal–Egypt match pits two of Africa’s most storied football nations against one another, with elite talent on display in key positions.

All AFCON semi-final matches will be shown live on the SuperSport AFCON dedicated channel (GOtv Ch. 59, DStv Ch. 202) with Open Access available to DStv Yanga and GOtv Jolli subscribers.

As AFCON moves closer to its climax, the semi-finals offer decisive opportunities for the continent’s top teams to stake their claim for the crown.