  • Wednesday, 14th January, 2026

AFCON 2025 Semifinals Live on SuperSport 

Featured | 7 seconds ago

The Super Eagles will seek to play in their second Africa Cup of Nations final in as many editions when they play hosts, Morocco, in Rabat  tonight.  The match will kick off at 9:00 pm. Earlier on the same day at 6pm, Senegal will face Egypt  in Tangier. The two matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv.

The Super Eagles booked their place in the last four with a 2–0 quarter-final win over Algeria in Marrakech, a disciplined performance decorated by goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams. Nigeria’s defence held firm as Algeria failed to register a shot on target until the closing stages.

Morocco, playing in front of a home crowd, advanced with a 2–0 victory over Cameroon and remain one of the tournament’s most balanced teams, combining defensive solidity with a potent attack.

Senegal against Egypt is a tasty clash and  marquee pairing.It pits two former Liverpool stars, Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah, two-thirds of Liverpool’s famed forward line for much of the last decade.

Senegal reached the semi-finals after a composed 1–0 quarter-final victory over Mali, extending their reputation for defensive strength and efficiency. Egypt advanced with a thrilling 3–2 win against Côte d’Ivoire, with Salah scoring and creating goals.

The Senegal–Egypt semi is a repeat of the 2021 AFCON final which Senegal won on penalties. Both sides arrive unbeaten in the tournament’s latter stages, setting up a tactical battle between Senegal’s structured defence and Egypt’s attacking cohesion. 

For Nigeria, the semi-final represents a clash of continental styles: the tournament’s highest-scoring team against a Morocco side built on organisation and home support. 

Meanwhile, the Senegal–Egypt match pits two of Africa’s most storied football nations against one another, with elite talent on display in key positions. 

All AFCON semi-final matches will be shown live on the SuperSport AFCON dedicated channel (GOtv Ch. 59, DStv Ch. 202) with Open Access available to DStv Yanga and GOtv Jolli subscribers.

As AFCON moves closer to its climax, the semi-finals offer decisive opportunities for the continent’s top teams to stake their claim for the crown.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.