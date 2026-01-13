Police Investigate Mysterious Death of Family of Six in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command yesterday commenced investigation to unravel the cause of mysterious death that six members of a family in Ogale, Eleme Local Government Area of the State.

It was gathered that victims, a father, mother, three children and a relation were found dead in the morning of Sunday, by neighbours in the area.

Meanwhile, in a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed that the command has launched an investigation into the sudden death of the family.

According to the police spokesperson, the victims, Theophilus Obele (49), Eunice Obele (35), Saka Obele, (18), Peace Obele, (14), Nyimenka Obele (7) and Abel Nwaka (25), were found dead in their rooms with their doors still locked.

She stated: “The Rivers State Police Command is deeply saddened in investigating a tragic incident that occurred on, January 11, 2026, at about 1500hrs, in Ogale Eleme, where six members of a family were found dead in a locked room.

“One Godwin Ogosu of Ogale, Eleme, through a distress call, reported that his elder brother, wife and children who slept in the previous night have not woken up from sleep with the doors still locked.”

She added: “In a swift response, Operatives of the Command attached to the Eleme Division, mobilized to the scene, and forced open the doors to the room and discovered their lifeless bodies. Preliminary investigation suggests possible generator fume poisoning as the cause of death. The generator was reportedly left on in the parlour of the Victims.”

Iringe-Koko further disclosed that “The corpses have been deposited at Last Home Mortuary, Ebubu Eleme, for autopsy,” adding they photographic evidence has been taken, and investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has directed a thorough investigation into the incident.

He also advised residents that when using generator, “always place it in a well ventilated outdoor area, away from doors, windows and vents rather than in parlours, garages, sheds, or partially enclosed spaces as this is crucial to prevent carbon monoxide. Prioritize your safety and those around you.”

However, the State Police Command has extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.