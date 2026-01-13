NAFDAC Assures Consumers of Safety of Nestlé Infant Formulae

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said that all Nestlé SMA Infant Formulae currently approved for marketing in Nigeria are safe for consumption.

The agency also said it did not register the UK batches of the product that are currently being recalled from the market.

The statement signed by NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye said: “NAFDAC wishes to clarify the recent public concerns arising from the voluntary global recall in over 50 countries by Nestlé UK of specific batches of its SMA Infant Formula and Follow-On Formula due to the potential presence of cereulide, a toxin, in the batches concerned.

“The Agency wishes to reassure the public, healthcare professionals, relevant stakeholders particularly parents, guardians and caregivers, that all Nestlé Infant Formulae currently approved for marketing in Nigeria are safe for consumption and are not part of the recall.”

Adeyeye said the recall in the affected countries was due to the potential presence of cereulide in the UK batches, a toxin, which can trigger nausea and vomiting when consumed.

Cereulide is an extremely heat-resistant toxin produced by certain strains of the bacterium Bacillus cereus.NAFDAC confirms that:

“The SMA range sold in Nigeria is manufactured at Nestlé Tuas Factory, Singapore, and is duly registered with NAFDAC as follows: SMA GOLD 1 – NAFDAC Reg. No.: B1-2783SMA GOLD 2 – NAFDAC Reg. No.: B1-2780SMA GOLD 3 – NAFDAC Reg. No.: B1-2781

“NAFDAC has verified and reiterates that the SMA and NAN range of infant formulae produced for the Nigerian market are not part of the affected batches involved in the voluntary and precautionary recall in other countries.”

NAFDAC DG said the alert has been issued as a precautionary measure in the interest of public health, consistent with NAFDAC’s statutory responsibility to keep Nigerians duly informed of emerging global food safety concerns, even in circumstances where the likelihood of local exposure remains minimal.

“The agency continues to exercise utmost vigilance, recognizing that the risks associated with unauthorised importation, online transactions, or personal carriage of such products during international travel cannot be entirely excluded.

“The agency continues to exercise strict regulatory oversight, including product registration, routine surveillance, and post-market monitoring, to ensure that all food products—especially infant nutrition products—meet approved safety, quality, and labeling standards.”