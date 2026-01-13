ipNX Reinforces Commitment to Abia State Digital Transformation

Emma Okonji

Telecommunications and ICT solutions provider, ipNX, has reaffirmed its commitment in supporting the digital transformation agenda of Abia State at the recently concluded Abia Technology and Innovation Summit (ATIS), held at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia.

As a strategic partner of the state, ipNX featured prominently with its Director, Dr. Olusola Teniola, delivering a keynote address and participating in a strategic panel session titled: ‘Developing the Infrastructure Network for Abia State Digital Transformation.’

In his address, Teniola commended the Abia State government, under the leadership of Dr. Alex Otti, for its bold vision and strong commitment to building a digitally enabled economy.

“When we kicked off this partnership, we spoke about a digital future where government, businesses, and citizens are seamlessly connected through world-class infrastructure. Today, that future is no longer theoretical. It has begun to take shape,” Teniola said.

He noted that the extensive digital infrastructure deployed across ministries, departments, and agencies represented more than connectivity, describing it as the backbone of a smarter, more efficient, and transparent Abia State, capable of supporting modern governance and economic growth.

Teniola also praised the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MST&I) for convening the summit and for creating a platform that combined policy dialogue with practical innovation, particularly through the ATIS Hackathon.

“Because digital transformation must be inclusive, ipNX is deliberately investing in the youth of Abia State. The creativity and problem-solving we witnessed at the hackathon reaffirmed our belief that Abia’s future is bright and its young people are ready,” he added.

Speaking at the summit, the Chief Information Officer of Abia State, Mr. Gerald Ilukwe, emphasised that human capital remained the state’s greatest asset in its innovation journey.

“The most important resource required to transform Abia into Africa’s emerging innovation powerhouse is human capital, which Abia has in abundance. Combined with the strong digital infrastructure being built by the Otti-led government, through partnerships with WIOCC and ipNX, we are laying a solid foundation for sustainable innovation and growth,” Ilukwe said.

The Abia Technology and Innovation Summit brought together government leaders, technology experts, private sector players, and young innovators to advance conversations around infrastructure, innovation, and inclusive digital development in the state