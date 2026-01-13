Insecurity: US Delivers Military Equipment to Nigeria

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The United States has delivered a consignment of military equipment to Nigerian security agencies as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security operations across the country.

The disclosure was made on Tuesday by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) in a post on its verified X (formerly Twitter) account, highlighting the deepening defence cooperation between both nations.

According to AFRICOM, the delivery reflects a shared commitment to addressing security challenges confronting Nigeria.

The post read: “US forces delivered critical military supplies to our Nigerian partners in Abuja. This delivery supports Nigeria’s ongoing operations and emphasises our shared security partnership.”

The development comes against the backdrop of heightened security concerns in Nigeria and follows recent remarks by United States President Donald Trump, who indicated that American forces could consider another phase of airstrikes against terrorist groups should attacks on Christians persist.

Speaking in an interview with an international news outlet, President Trump noted that earlier airstrikes were initially intended as a one-off operation.

Notably, US forces had previously carried out airstrikes on suspected terrorist enclaves in North-West Nigeria on Christmas Day.

Amid a renewed surge in insecurity across the country—characterised by frequent kidnappings and violent attacks—the possibility of further foreign military involvement has generated debate among security experts.

Analysts have emphasised that any additional military action by US forces must be undertaken jointly with the Nigerian military and with the explicit authorisation of the President, in keeping with Nigeria’s sovereignty and international law.

Meanwhile, while AFRICOM did not itemise the military equipment delivered, Nigerian authorities had yet to officially confirm receipt of the supplies as of the time of filing this report.

The latest delivery recalls earlier military assistance provided by the United States.

In February 2021, Washington supplied communications and support equipment to Nigeria under a joint US–Nigerian programme aimed at enhancing air and artillery operations.

That consignment included encrypted satellite phones, night-vision goggles, tactical radios and other equipment intended to strengthen counter-terrorism capabilities.