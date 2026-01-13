Coalition of Politicians Defects to Accord Party in Lagos

Sunday Ehigiator

The Accord Party in Lagos State yesterday received a coalition of politicians and professionals who defected from five political parties, in a move aimed at building what they described as a “people-led mass coalition” to challenge the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The defectors, led by Mr Robert Sowore of the Labour Party (LP), a retired banker and financial consultant, were drawn from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Action Alliance (AA), All Progressives Congress (APC), African Action Congress (AAC) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Speaking at the event, Sowore said he joined the Accord Party alongside over 1,000 followers, describing it as the most credible platform for building a broad-based political movement in Lagos.

“Accord is the ideal platform for a people-led coalition that will drive a political tsunami in Lagos State.

“The numbers are there. The will of the people is there. We are starting from Alimosho, which is the political capital of Lagos, to take back the state for the people.”

According to him, dislodging the APC in Lagos requires what he called a mass coalition of Lagosians rather than a coalition of elites, adding that Accord provides the political space capable of midwifing such a movement.

Also speaking, Mr Olatunde Ibrahim, a former APC senatorial aspirant and veteran tax consultant, said he was prepared to deploy his professional experience in support of the coalition.

“I have consulted for the six state governments in the South-west. I am ready to bring my skills, knowledge and expertise to this project,” Ibrahim said.

He also advised the party to set up a Research and Social Development Committee to drive evidence-based policy and people-centred programmes.

Mr Mayowa Odeyingbo, a technology specialist and former APC member, said his decision to defect was informed by Accord’s ideological clarity.

“I have been in the PDP and later the APC. I have discovered that most parties in Nigeria are left-leaning.

“Accord is the only centre-right party with a people-centred ideology. It balances the rich and the poor, the literate and the illiterate, the connected and the common man.”

Among those who also joined the party were Mr Mayor David, a former LP Lagos State House of Assembly candidate from the AA; Mr Folajimi Babatunde from NNPP; and Mr Ismael Elegbede from AAC.

Others included Messrs Omoseebi Imole, a realtor; Olaolu Otuyalo, a retired DSS officer; Pastor Alfred Gideon; Anthony Usman; and Olawuyi Isaac, all from PDP.

Some defectors from the APC included: Messrs Olaoluwa Ogundairo, Obi-Wan Chiwendu, Shola Afolabi and Sunday Lucas, among others.

The defectors took turns to commend the national and state leadership of the Accord Party, describing it as solid, disciplined and distinct among Nigeria’s many political parties.

Receiving the defectors, the Lagos State Chairman of Accord, Mr Dele Oladeji, said the party was honoured by the political weight and pedigree of its new members.

“I am truly honoured and humbled by the political mileage, status, precedents and career credentials of our new members,” Oladeji said.

“Accord is a party of the masses. We have no godfather here. This is a conducive political space where everyone can grow and flourish.

“Those who aspire to public office will get the party’s ticket on the basis of capacity and merit.”

It will be recalled that Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun recently dumped the PDP and joined the Accord Party to seek re-election in the state.