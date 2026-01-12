World Water Congress: Mbah’s Initiatives in Sustainable Water Supply Gets Global Recognition

– State wins overall best scientific oral presentation trophy

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

The reforms initiated by the Governor Peter Mbah administration in the water sector of Enugu State has received global attention with the state winning the Overall Best Scientific Oral Presentation Trophy at the XIX World Water Congress in Morocco.

The global honour was bestowed not only on Enugu but Nigeria in general following the performance of Mrs. Amaka Nweke, who represented Enugu State and Nigeria at the global congress held in Marrakech Morocco.

According to a press release from Enugu Government house, Nweke who is Member IV of the Enugu State Local Government Service Commission and Chairman of its WASH Committee, was selected to represent Enugu State and Nigeria at the XIX World Water Congress.

It was organised by the International Water Resources Association (IWRA) under the high patronage of His Majesty, King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

The Enugu/Nigeria representative was adjudged the overall winner from among scores of world-class scientists, ministers, researchers, and policy experts from over 100 countries after her presentation.

“Nweke delivered a powerful, data-driven, and emotionally compelling scientific presentation titled “Water and Nature: Innovative Solutions for a City in Nature, Using Enugu’s Coal City to Water City as a Case Study,” the press release said.

“With clarity, depth, and originality, she traced Enugu’s difficult environmental past, outlined the urgent challenges of urbanisation and water insecurity, and showcased Governor Mbah’s Water-City agenda as a practical, scalable, and forward-looking model for Africa and the developing world”.

Governor Mbah is said to have launched “one of the most ambitious water-sector reforms in Nigeria’s history” with a quantum leap in water production from a paltry 2 million litres per day to an unprecedented 120 million litres per day.

This was made possible with massive investments in treatment plants, reticulation networks, a 4.4MW gas-powered energy facility for uninterrupted supply, tariff reforms, community engagement, and sustainable governance frameworks.

In her presentation of this initiative, Nweke highlighted nature-based solutions, sustainable urban drainage systems, rainwater harvesting, wetlands restoration, community participation, and international investment partnerships driving Enugu’s transformation.

The presentation was so impressive that global-policy makers and water experts described Enugu’s model as a “shining example of modern water governance in Africa”.

The Overall Best Scientific Oral Presentation winner is a feat hitherto not achieved by any delegate in the past 19 years of the World Water Congress.

Ambassador Nweke’s presentation came tops from among 65 research submissions, 46 oral presentations, and 19 scientific posters, hence her victory was described as historic, merit-based, and globally validated.

Meanwhile, Governor Mbah on Thursday January 8, 2026, received the trophy brought home and presented to him at government house by Mrs. Nweke in acknowledgement of the governor as the architect of the policies that brought the global acclaim.

While presenting the trophy to the governor, she dedicated it entirely to him and the people of Enugu State, stressing that her victory in Morocco was a direct reflection of Mbah’s courage, foresight, and unwavering commitment to transformational governance.

Mbah, who was visibly elated by the global recognition, described the award as a collective victory for Enugu State and Nigeria.

He reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to continue investing in sustainable infrastructure, innovation, and people-centred development, noting that Enugu’s rising global profile proves that purposeful leadership at the subnational level can reposition an entire nation.