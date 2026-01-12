Tinubu Arrives United Arab Emirates for 2026 Sustainability Summit

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday evening arrived in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, to participate in the 2026 edition of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026) Summit.

The President’s official aircraft, Nigeria Air Force (NAF) 1, touched down at about 11:30 p.m. (UAE time) and was received by Minister of State in the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan.

Tinubu, who left Lagos on December 28 for Paris, France as part of his Yuletide vacation,

is attending the summit at the invitation of the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who extended a formal request for Nigeria’s participation in the high-level global forum.

The week-long summit, which holds between January 11 and later in the week, is an annual platform that convenes world leaders from government, business and civil society to shape the future of sustainable development.

With the theme “The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go,” the 2026 edition of ADSW is designed to connect ambition with action across innovation, finance and human capital, highlighting practical pathways for advancing climate resilience, clean energy transition and inclusive economic growth.

The President is expected to engage in key discussions with global leaders on sustainable development, climate action and investment partnerships that align with Nigeria’s development priorities.

Tinubu will return to the country at the end of the summit.