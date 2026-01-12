Resident Doctors Suspend Planned Indefinite Strike

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended the planned resumption of its proposed industrial action scheduled to begin Monday (today).

The suspension of the action followed what NARD described as firm commitments from key stakeholders and direct intervention by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, acting on behalf of President Bola Tinubu.

The decision was taken at a virtual emergency National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting held on January 11, 2026, during which the association reviewed the status of its demands and assessed the progress made through sustained engagement with relevant authorities.

Secretary-General of NARD, Dr. Shuaibu Ibrahim, described the suspension as “strategic and conditional,” stressing that it was intended to allow time for an objective assessment of tangible progress at the association’s next NEC meeting scheduled for January 25, 2026.

In a statement, Ibrahim said: “Following firm commitments from critical stakeholders across government and based on direct presidential intervention led by the vice-president, the NEC unanimously resolved to suspend the resumption of TICS 2.0. This decision is not a retreat from our demands, but a deliberate window to verify implementation and measurable outcomes.”

According to him, the meeting extensively reviewed all outstanding issues affecting resident doctors, noting that progress had been recorded on several fronts.

On the lingering crisis at the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Lokoja, Ibrahim said the issue had been resolved.

“In addition to that, a new reconciliation committee comprising chief medical directors, the Ministry of Health, and NARD has been constituted to ensure that all our members remain in FTH Lokoja and to broker lasting peace between ARD FTH Lokoja and MDCAN FTH Lokoja. The goal is to foster harmony and prevent a relapse,” he stated.

Regarding the outstanding 25 and 35 per cent CONMESS arrears, the NARD scribe disclosed that verified lists had already been forwarded to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

He stated that the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has formally written to the Ministry of Finance, with attention to IPPIS, to facilitate payment.

“We are not relenting,” Ibrahim said. “NARD will continue close follow-up to ensure that these arrears are paid without further delay.”

He added that similar progress had been made regarding the outstanding accoutrement allowance.

On the issue of promotion and salary arrears, Ibrahim noted that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare had transmitted relevant lists to the Ministry of Finance and the Budget Office.

“Importantly, the Honourable Minister of State for Finance has acknowledged receipt, and we are now engaging to ensure a clear and expedited payment plan,” he said.

The secretary-general said clarification had been issued by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, reaffirming CONMESS 3 as the recognised entry level.

“The Director of Hospital Services is expected to formally communicate this clarification to chief executives of hospitals to end all ambiguities,” he added.

Ibrahim also said that a multi-stakeholder committee had been set up to address practice and work-hour regulation.

“The committee includes the Ministry of Health, chief medical directors, the Nigerian Medical Association, and NARD, and preliminary activities have already commenced ahead of formal inauguration,” he said.