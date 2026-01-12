Osimhen, Osayi-Samuel, Onyemaechi Make AFCON 2025 Q’finals Best XI

*Angola, Guinea seek to lure Eric Chelle away from Nigerian job

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Following Super Eagles dominant display against Algeria in the quarterfinal of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Marrakech, Morocco on Saturday night, three Nigerian players have been selected in the CAF’s Best XI team of the Last 8 stage of the tournament.

Nigeria’s pacy forward, Victor Osimhen, hard-as-rock-defenders, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Bruno Onyemaechi were the three Nigerian players named in the quarterfinals Best XI squad.

According to Sofascoreratings for the quarterfinals, Osimhen who was rated 8.2 points was selected to play as a twin striker with Egypt’s Pharaohs’ Omar Marmoush in a 4-4-2 formation.

Interestingly, Nigeria’s fullbacks, Osayi-Samuel (8.2) and Onyemaechi (8.2) were also listed to play in a four-man defence of the Best XI.

Osayi-Samuel who had a knock towards the end of the clash with the Algerian Desert Foxes has reassured Nigerian fans that he will be fine ahead of the semifinal fixture with hosts Morocco on Wednesday in Rabat.

Ademola Lookman who leads the AFCON MVP race with a rating of 8.45 points was left out. He had earlier been selected in the Best XI team of the Round of 16 where Nigeria hammered Mozambique 4-0 to set up the clash with Algeria that ended in a 2-0 victory for the three-time African champions.

Sofascoreratings are collected during a football match. Data is calculated as a player’s statistical rating in real-time and after the game has ended, ensuring 100% accuracy. It was was this app that was used to get each player’s data that rated the three Nigerians in the Best XI team of the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the good work coach Eric Chelle has done since taking over the Super Eagles job on January 7, 2025, has attracted interests from several countries that include two 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Angola and Guinea.

The Franco-Malian who though failed to salvage Nigeria’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup after both Jose Peseiro and Finidi George had started the journey badly in the qualifiers, has transformed Super Eagles into the team aiming for the AFCON 2025 trophy in Morocco.

A source close to the Super Eagles coach told only SCORENigeria: “Yes, I can confirm to you that there are offers for Eric.

“At least two 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Angola and Guinea have indicated interest in working with him, but what is important here is that he is focused on achieving his target with Nigeria in Morocco.”

It was also understood that Mali are also lamenting that they let the coach go.

The NFF have handed Eric Chelle the target of reaching the AFCON final.

He is now just a game away – the semifinal against hosts Morocco Wednesday in Rabat – to meet this target.

He is halfway through a two-year contract he signed with the NFF on January 7, 2025.