Nigerian Army Raises Concerns Over Misrepresentation of COAS’s Remarks in Rivers

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has expressed concern over what it described as the deliberate misrepresentation of remarks made by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, during his recent operational visit to the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army at the Port Harcourt Barracks, Rivers State.

In a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Army condemned a report by an online news outlet headlined ‘Nigerian Army Chief Raises Alarm over Rising Pipeline Vandalism in Niger Delta,’ describing it as misleading, malicious and entirely false.

The statement stressed that the COAS neither raised an alarm nor expressed concern about any alleged increase in pipeline vandalism during his visit, urging the public to disregard the report.

According to the Army, the visit was part of the COAS’s routine operational tours aimed at assessing troop readiness, interacting with personnel and identifying operational and welfare challenges.

While addressing officers and men of 6 Division, Lieutenant General Shaibu emphasised the importance of the Army’s role in protecting critical national infrastructure, noting that effective performance of this mandate directly contributes to the nation’s economic stability.

The Army Chief charged the troops to remain disciplined, committed and dedicated to their duties, assuring them that their welfare remained a top priority under his command’s philosophy.

He disclosed that some challenges raised by commanders, particularly accommodation shortages, had already been addressed through the approval of new construction projects, renovation of existing quarters and completion of ongoing works.

He added that improvements in educational facilities for soldiers’ children were also being considered.

Responding to questions from journalists, the COAS explained that his visit to 6 Division marked his maiden operational tour of the area of responsibility.

He said the purpose was to gain first-hand insight into the activities of the troops, understand their challenges and ensure that necessary interventions were made promptly to enhance operational effectiveness.

Shaibu further assured personnel that while some of the issues raised during the visit had been resolved immediately, others would be addressed as soon as he returned to Abuja.

He reiterated the need for troops to continue carrying out their duties conscientiously, particularly in safeguarding critical national assets whose protection is vital to the country’s economy.

The Army also cautioned media organisations against publishing unverified reports that distort facts and undermine ongoing security efforts.

Colonel Anele noted that security indicators in the Niger Delta point to commendable progress in curbing oil theft and pipeline vandalism, adding that these sustained efforts have contributed to improved confidence and renewed exploration activities in the oil and gas sector.

Members of the public were urged to ignore attempts to downplay the gains recorded in the region and to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and credible intelligence on the activities of economic saboteurs for swift response.