Bayelsa Gov Attends Mgbidi 2026 Crusade, Assures Citizens of Steady Power Supply

Mary Nnah

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has assured citizens of a steady power supply in the state by the end of January 2026.

Speaking at the just concluded Mgbidi 2026 crusade in Imo State, Governor Diri revealed that his administration has procured eight gas turbines, six of which have already been installed.

The governor’s assurance was made during his visit to the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries crusade, where he was warmly received by the General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

Governor Diri commended Pastor Muoka for the positive impact he has made in the lives of people, not just in Bayelsa State but globally. He expressed his gratitude to God for the opportunity to worship and seek spiritual empowerment at the crusade.

The governor also laid prostrate on the altar, worshipping and seeking God’s guidance and blessings for the state.

Pastor Muoka, in his prayer, thanked God for giving Governor Diri victory and success in his administration.

He prayed for the governor’s continuous success, saying, “Father, from the inception of his tenure, you have proved to the whole world that he did not make a mistake in fellowshiping with The Lord’s Chosen. You have given him victory upon victory.”

The pastor also prayed for unity among the brethren and for God’s divine intervention in the governor’s life and administration.

The Mgbidi 2026 crusade, themed “What God Has Determined Shall Be Done,” features worship, deliverance, prayer, and ministration to revive people’s faith for salvation.

The event has drawn large crowds from across Nigeria and beyond, with many attendees testifying to the power of God and the impact of the crusade on their lives.