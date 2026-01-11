Why Education Changed Course Under Tunji Alausa

Education in Nigeria had endured a long season of noise without movement. Policies multiplied, committees bloomed, reports gathered dust, while classrooms waited. Roofs leaked into lessons, teachers laboured without tools, students drifted through syllabi detached from work and world. The sector bore the weight of neglect with little hope of relief, absorbing the consequences of underfunding, fragmentation, and endless postponement. But at the dawn of October 23, 2024, the sector experienced a remarkable shift in its fortunes at Dr. Tunji Alausa’s appointment as the Minister of Education, writes Lanre Alfred

A bell has been ringing across Nigeria’s classrooms, faint at first, then steadier, carrying the sound of repair. It rings in rebuilt schools where roofs once sagged into lessons; in policy rooms where execution has replaced endless drafts and in digital ledgers that are finally aligned to the remembrance of each pupil by name, among other markers. Indeed, since October 23, 2024, when Dr. Tunji Alausa assumed office as Nigeria’s 31st Minister of Education, the sector has experienced remarkable progress, guided by resolve, method, and a clinician’s respect for diagnosis before cure.

Until Alausa’s emergence as administrator of the sector, education in Nigeria had long resembled a crowded ward: urgent cases, thin resources, brilliant potential dulled by delay. Dr. Alausa arrived with the habits of medicine, trained to read symptoms, to insist on protocols, to value outcomes. His tenure has carried a single, clarifying principle into the system: implementation as destiny. Policy now walks on two legs, grounded by infrastructure, powered by data, widened by access, and sharpened by skills. The result has been visible growth across the landscape, steady and cumulative, altering the weather of learning.

Since Dr. Alausa assumed office as Minister of Education, measurable changes have taken hold across Nigeria’s education sector. School infrastructure projects have resumed nationwide, data systems have been strengthened to track enrolment and learning outcomes, and technical and vocational education has gained renewed attention through expanded access and upgraded facilities.

Admission capacity into tertiary institutions has increased, digital learning platforms have been scaled to improve reach and continuity, and industrial harmony has returned to public universities following the resolution of longstanding disputes with academic unions. Together, these developments point to steady progress driven by an emphasis on execution and outcomes rather than declarations.

For years, improvement in the sector depended largely on the resilience of communities and families who sustained learning despite limited support. That quiet perseverance has begun to meet institutional response. With reforms now translating into action on the ground, education is regaining structure and direction, moving beyond stalled ambition toward coordinated advancement under a leadership that treats reform as a practical task anchored in classrooms, campuses, and communities.

Dr. Alausa’s path to education leadership reads like a map of disciplined service. Born in Epe, trained at the University of Lagos, refined across hospitals and universities in the United Kingdom and the United States, he built a career in nephrology with the patience of long care. He led teams, taught residents, published research, served underserved communities, and returned home repeatedly through medical missions. That biography matters. It explains the posture he brought to a ministry accustomed to promises and pauses. He arrived attentive to systems, intolerant of drift, committed to measurable recovery.

The cabinet reshuffle that moved him from health to education carried symbolism. Health and education share a bloodstream. One sustains the body; the other trains the mind. Both demand prevention, continuity, and trust. The appointment signaled confidence in competence and an appetite for reform grounded in practice.

The most consequential shift under Alausa has been philosophical and operational. The ministry adopted an implementation-first doctrine, calibrated at 80 percent execution and 20 percent policy development. The change altered tempo. Circulars gave way to timelines. Strategies acquired milestones. Reviews began to ask a single question: what moved on the ground?

This doctrine anchored the National Education Sector Renewal Initiative, a framework that stitched reforms together across basic, secondary, and tertiary levels. NESRI aligned agencies, synchronized funding windows, and imposed clarity on roles. It asked less of rhetoric and demanded more of delivery. The education sector, long bruised by fragmented interventions, gained a spine.

Infrastructure renewal emerged early as a visible pillar of the reforms under Dr. Alausa, as the government moved to address years of decay that had weakened learning environments nationwide. Through the Universal Basic Education Commission, rehabilitation projects were rolled out across several states, extending deliberately into rural communities and conflict-affected areas where schooling had been disrupted by insecurity, neglect, and prolonged disuse. Classrooms were rebuilt, damaged roofs replaced, and learning spaces restored to functional condition in locations where education had steadily receded.

The improvements went beyond physical structures. New furniture was supplied to schools to improve learning conditions, while water facilities and sanitation infrastructure were introduced or upgraded to support health, attendance, and overall student wellbeing. Attention was distributed across regions, with remote and underserved areas receiving comparable focus to urban centres, guided by assessed need rather than visibility. For families long accustomed to broken classrooms and abandoned facilities, the reconstruction effort sent a clear signal of renewed institutional commitment to public education.

The same momentum extended to secondary schools and technical institutions, where workshops were equipped and technical colleges upgraded as part of a broader effort to restore credibility to vocational and skills-based learning. Practical training spaces began to regain relevance as pathways linked more closely to labour markets and local economies, strengthening employability outcomes for students. Alongside physical renewal, governance reforms introduced greater clarity and accountability through the deployment of the National Education Data Infrastructure.

Built around the National Identity Number, the system established a unified databank for tracking enrolment, progression, and learning outcomes across levels of education. Planning processes shifted from estimates to evidence-based decision-making, reducing inefficiencies and improving oversight. With improved visibility, resource leakages narrowed, and student transitions across educational stages became easier to monitor. Digital platforms further expanded access to learning materials and assessments, allowing education delivery to extend beyond the physical classroom.

Data-driven planning also reshaped how learning gaps were addressed. Learning poverty, previously discussed largely in abstract terms, became measurable, allowing interventions to be targeted more accurately by location, demographic group, and need. Monitoring tools enabled the ministry to evaluate impact with greater precision and adjust programmes accordingly. Curriculum reform followed a similar logic of focus and relevance.

A review process reduced subject overload, prioritising depth, entrepreneurship, and digital literacy in line with economic realities. Technical and vocational education marked a significant shift with the removal of fees, widening access and prompting increased enrolment. Training in trades, applied sciences, and technology gained renewed legitimacy as viable routes to economic participation.

At the secondary level, renewed emphasis on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics addressed longstanding deficiencies, supported by improved laboratory facilities, teacher training, and earlier exposure to practical learning. Targeted initiatives also sought to improve girls’ participation, offering mentorship and support designed to overcome cultural and economic barriers.

Efforts to widen access formed a central focus of the reform agenda. With millions of children still out of school, particularly in northern regions and communities affected by poverty and displacement, the ministry expanded re-enrolment and retention initiatives. Programmes aimed at addressing learning poverty were strengthened, while community engagement deepened through school-based management structures that encouraged local ownership and accountability. The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment expanded in scope, combining education with health, safety, and skills development, contributing to improved attendance and retention where barriers were reduced. At the tertiary level, admission capacity increased from 750,000 to one million, easing pressure on institutions and expanding opportunities for qualified applicants, while safeguards were maintained to protect academic standards.

Industrial harmony also became a defining feature of the period. The resolution of longstanding disputes with the Academic Staff Union of Universities marked a turning point, with salary adjustments and improved pension arrangements addressing key grievances. Dialogue replaced confrontation, stabilising academic calendars and allowing universities to refocus on teaching and research. Scholarship payments for Nigerian students abroad continued without disruption, reinforcing confidence in government commitments. Attention to teacher quality complemented these efforts. Certification standards were tightened, and professional development expanded through blended learning platforms combining digital access with in-person training. Emphasis was placed on modern pedagogy, subject mastery, and digital competence, alongside accountability mechanisms aimed at improving classroom outcomes. Digital integration more broadly prioritised access and quality over display, with learning platforms designed to reach rural learners, adaptive tools responding to student progress, and national partnerships focused on affordability and sustainability.

Coordination across institutions improved through the National Education Sector Renewal Initiative, which aligned agencies, funding flows, and monitoring frameworks across federal, state, and local levels. States engaged through shared targets, while federal oversight emphasised standards and support rather than duplication. Measured collectively, the reforms produced gains across multiple indicators: increased enrolment, expanded infrastructure, improved data coverage, restored labour peace, more relevant curricula, elevated technical education, and scaled digital learning.

These developments contributed to growing confidence among parents and students, reflecting a sector moving from stagnation toward structured progress. Dr. Alausa’s leadership style, shaped by years in medicine and academia across continents, emphasised outcomes, patience with complexity, and persistence with difficult reforms.

While challenges remain in funding, regional equity, and quality assurance, the sector now operates with clearer systems, stronger data, and broader partnerships. Education’s role in national development has regained focus, with reforms positioning schools and institutions to better prepare Nigerians for participation in a knowledge-driven economy.

There is no gainsaying Dr. Tunji Alausa’s emergence as Minister of Education occurred at a moment when the sector was in dire need of change. His tenure has demonstrated how leadership anchored in competence and experience can recalibrate an entire system. By insisting on implementation, grounding decisions in data, and restoring focus to infrastructure, skills, and access, he has shifted education away from inertia toward measurable progress. The reforms unfolding across classrooms, institutions, and governance structures reflect a rare alignment of vision and execution, one that has replaced long-standing uncertainty with direction and restored confidence in public education.

Beyond policy outcomes, Alausa’s impact has been cultural. His approach has normalised accountability, reintroduced discipline into planning, and reinforced the idea that education reform is a continuous process rather than a cycle of announcements. Industrial harmony in universities, renewed attention to teacher quality, and the elevation of technical and vocational education have helped stabilise a system once defined by disruption. Communities, educators, and students have begun to respond to a ministry that listens, measures, and acts, creating a sense of shared ownership in the recovery of learning across the country.

Alausa’s stewardship has reasserted the sector as a central instrument of national development. His background in medicine and global academia has translated into leadership that values structure, patience, and outcomes, qualities that have been scarce in the administration of education for many years. While challenges remain, the foundations now in place suggest durability rather than improvisation. For a system long accustomed to drift, his arrival has marked a decisive turn toward coherence, making his emergence as minister one of the most consequential interventions in Nigerian education in recent memory.