Police Boost Security in Oyo Community over Threat of Bandit Attack

The Oyo State Police Command has intensified security in Ikoyi-Ile, Oriire Local Government Area, following credible intelligence of a planned attack by suspected bandits, with patrols, stop-and-search operations, and surveillance already reinforced across the community.

A statement released yesterday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, in Ibadan, the state capital, said the handwritten note, written in both Yoruba and English languages, was allegedly dropped in front of a residential building in the community.

A 12-man suspected bandit invaded Oloka community in Oriire LG at about 11:30 pm, and killed five National Park Service officers in their office.

Ayanlade explained that the Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, had directed the state Intelligence Department, in close collaboration with tactical units, to commence intensive debriefing of all persons connected with the discovery of the note.

He added that armed patrols, stop-and-search operations, intelligence surveillance, and strategic area domination have been significantly reinforced.

The PPRO said, “The command wishes to inform members of the public that it has received credible information regarding a handwritten note, written in both Yoruba and English languages, allegedly dropped in front of a residential building in Ikoyi-Ile, Orire LGA, Oyo State.

“The note is purported to have been authored by suspected bandits, threatening an attack on the Ikoyi-Ile community.

“Upon receipt of this report, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna, immediately activated the command’s intelligence, tactical, and operational response architecture.

“The state Intelligence Department, in close collaboration with tactical units, was directed to commence intensive debriefing of all persons connected with the discovery of the note, while operational assets were promptly deployed and repositioned within Ikoyi-Ile and its surrounding communities.

“As part of deliberate and visible security actions, armed patrols, stop-and-search operations, intelligence surveillance, and strategic area domination have been significantly reinforced.

“Police personnel are currently on 24-hour high alert, with sustained ground presence to deny criminal elements any opportunity to operate or exploit the situation. The Area Command has also been directed to maintain constant supervision and continuous patrol coverage across the affected axis.

“The command has launched a thorough and intelligence-driven investigation into the origin, authenticity, and intent of the said note.”

Ayanlade, therefore, assured the residents that no effort would be spared in uncovering the truth behind the threat and ensuring that any individuals or groups found responsible are decisively dealt with in accordance with the law.

The Police reassured the people of the state that there is no cause for panic, saying robust security measures have been fully activated and are already in place to safeguard lives and property.

Police also urged citizens to promptly report any suspicious persons, movements, or activities through the nearest police station, security post, or established emergency channels, as timely information remains critical to preventive policing.

“Members of the public are encouraged to go about their lawful daily activities without fear, while remaining security-conscious,” the PPRO said