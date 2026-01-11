Ojulari’s Commercial Mandate Yields 36-year Production High for NNPCL

Charles Edoboh

Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector is showing unmistakable signs of renewal as NNPC Exploration & Production Limited (NEPL) records its highest daily oil production in 36 years. On December 1, 2025, NEPL achieved a landmark output of 355,000 barrels of oil per day, its strongest performance since 1989 marking a defining moment in the ongoing transformation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited under the leadership of the Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Bashir Ojulari.

The achievement is more than a production milestone; it is a clear validation of Ojulari’s commercial, performance-driven mandate for NNPC Limited and its subsidiaries. It underscores a strategic shift away from legacy inefficiencies toward operational discipline, asset optimisation, and sustainable value creation. These are the pillars that are fast redefining Nigeria’s energy narrative.

While the country remained Africa’s largest oil producer by reserves, actual production often fell far below potential, undermining revenue generation, energy security, and investor confidence.

Against this backdrop, NEPL’s recent performance stands out. Data from the company shows that average daily production rose by 52 percent, climbing from 203,000 bpd in 2023 to 312,000 bpd in 2025, culminating in the record-breaking 355,000 bpd milestone. This growth trajectory reflects a deliberate and sustained turnaround rather than a one-off spike.

The results signal that Nigeria’s upstream sector which has been long constrained by structural and operational bottlenecks is beginning to convert reform into measurable outcomes.

Since assuming leadership, Ojulari has consistently emphasized a commercial mindset, anchored on efficiency, accountability, and results. His mandate for NNPC Limited is clear: operate as a competitive, profit-driven national energy company capable of delivering value to Nigerians while meeting global standards.

Speaking on the milestone, Ojulari described NEPL’s performance as evidence that Nigeria’s energy revival is no longer aspirational but already underway.

“By showing its ability to exceed its own production benchmarks, NEPL confirms that the essential building blocks for scaling national output are being firmly established,” he said.

He added, “The machinery of production—equipment, processes, capabilities, and partnerships—can be driven with commercial discipline to produce real and positive outcomes.”

Under this mandate, NNPC subsidiaries are being repositioned to focus on asset integrity, cost discipline, structured field development, and stronger partnerships. These elements have historically been the weak points in the sector.

Nigeria’s presidential production targets which was given as 2 million barrels per day by 2027 and 3 million by 2030 have often been viewed with skepticism, given past performance. However, NEPL’s delivery provides tangible momentum toward these goals.

By demonstrating that significant production increases are achievable within existing asset portfolios, NEPL strengthens the credibility of Nigeria’s broader production roadmap. It also highlights the role national oil companies can play when commercial logic, technical competence, and leadership alignment converge.

The milestone converts ambition into action, narrowing the gap between policy objectives and operational reality.

According to the Executive Vice President, Upstream, Udy Ntia, the significance of NEPL’s achievement goes beyond the headline production figure. In an industry where shortcuts can produce short-term gains at long-term cost, NEPL has deliberately chosen a different path.

“Sustainable progress must rest on responsible operations,” Ntia noted. “Scaling production cannot come at the expense of worker safety, host communities, or environmental protection.”

This approach reflects a broader shift within NNPC Limited toward responsible energy development, aligning with global expectations around environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance (ESG). By embedding sustainability into its production strategy, NEPL is positioning itself not just as a volume-driven producer, but as a modern upstream company with long-term relevance.

For Nicolas Foucart, Managing Director of NEPL, the record-setting performance is the product of aligned leadership, accountable partnerships, and a highly committed workforce.

“This is a story shaped by leadership that charts a clear course; by partnerships built on alignment and accountability; and by a workforce whose hard work is turning goals into measurable progress,” Foucart said. “Our people, our processes, and our principles are the real engines behind this success.”

The emphasis on people and systems marks a departure from the past, where institutional weaknesses often undermined technical capability. Today, NEPL’s progress suggests that internal culture change—supported by clear performance expectations—is becoming one of NNPC’s most valuable assets.

Beyond domestic implications, NEPL’s performance sends a strong signal to international investors and partners. Nigeria’s oil and gas sector has, in recent years, faced capital flight as global investors questioned regulatory stability and operational reliability.

The ability to deliver sustained production growth under a reformed corporate structure reinforces confidence that Nigeria is serious about restoring its competitiveness. Ojulari noted that the milestone reassures global markets that Nigeria remains committed to its role as a dependable energy supplier.

In a global energy system still heavily reliant on hydrocarbon particularly for energy security in emerging markets such credibility is critical.

For Nigerians, the implications of NEPL’s achievement extend far beyond production statistics. Higher output translates directly into increased national revenue, improved foreign exchange inflows, and greater fiscal stability. At a time when energy security is increasingly linked to national security and economic resilience, NEPL’s performance strengthens Nigeria’s strategic position.

As Foucart emphasized, the milestone represents more than barrels produced; it reinforces belief in what Nigeria’s energy sector can achieve with the right systems, culture, and leadership.

Stronger domestic production also enhances Nigeria’s capacity to meet internal energy needs while maintaining export commitments, which is an essential balance in a volatile global energy environment.

NEPL’s success mirrors the broader transformation unfolding across NNPC Limited following its transition into a fully commercial entity under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). The Act redefined NNPC’s role, shifting it from a cost center into a value-driven company accountable to its shareholders.

Ojulari’s leadership has focused on operational transparency, financial discipline, and performance measurement, ensuring that subsidiaries like NEPL operate with clarity of purpose and commercial focus.

While challenges remain,branging from infrastructure constraints to security concerns, the 36-year production high achieved by NEPL offers compelling evidence that Nigeria’s upstream sector is on a recovery path.

More importantly, it demonstrates that reform, when consistently applied, can deliver tangible results. As NEPL builds on this momentum, its performance will remain central to Nigeria’s quest for energy security, economic resilience, and global relevance.

In the evolving story of Nigeria’s energy sector, NEPL’s 355,000 bpd milestone stands as a powerful chapter,none that affirms that under Ojulari’s commercial mandate, Nigeria’s energy revival is not just possible, but already in motion.