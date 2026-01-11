Conceived in Canada, Built for Nigeria, Durotoye Reflects on His Roots

In an interview on The Exchange Podcast, hosted by Olufemi Soneye, leadership coach and former presidential candidate Fela Durotoye shared deeply personal reflections on his origins, upbringing and formative experiences, revealing how they shaped his identity and commitment to Nigeria.

Addressing widespread assumptions about his name and background, Durotoye began with a story that often surprises listeners. “Most people think that because my name is Adetokunbo, it means I was born abroad and came back with another passport,” he said with laughter. “Well, this one doesn’t.”

He explained that while he was conceived in Toronto, Canada, he was born and raised in Nigeria. “I always like to say I was deceived in heaven,” he said. “I was conceived in Toronto and received in Oluyole, Ibadan.”

Durotoye credited his father’s intuition for the move. “My father had a dream during my mother’s pregnancy and woke up and said, ‘This one is different. We have to take him home,’” he recalled.

That decision, he said, defined his life. “I am Nigerian not by accident, but by destiny,” Durotoye said.

He described his father as his closest confidant. “My father was my best friend, and I was his best friend,” he said. “Everybody knew that.”

According to him, his father never treated him like a child. “He never spoke to me as a child; he spoke to me like a peer,” Durotoye said. “So I grew up very fast.”

This unusual dynamic accelerated his emotional and intellectual development. “I became old very young,” he noted.

However, tragedy struck early. “My father died suddenly when I was just 11 years old,” Durotoye said. “That shaped my entire worldview.”

He described the loss as traumatic and life-altering. “I could not deal with death after that,” he said. “I didn’t want anyone else to die.”

Originally planning to study medicine like his father, a renowned genetic scientist, Durotoye changed course. “That was when I decided I couldn’t do medicine,” he said.

Instead, he found a different calling. “I call what I do corporate medicine,” Durotoye explained. “My sister has patients; I have clients.”

Drawing an analogy, he said, “When her patients say their head hurts, my clients say they have leadership problems. When they say heart issues, my clients say culture issues.”

He traced his comfort with public speaking to childhood church experiences. “From the age of five, six, seven, I was already standing in front of crowds,” he said.

By his teenage years, he was leading youth groups and music bands. “I’ve always been used to engaging people with the spotlight on me,” he said.

Despite his public persona, Durotoye revealed a lesser-known side. “Once I get home, that’s it. Curtains,” he said. “I am a very private person.”

He described himself as both introverted and extroverted. “I love people, but my wife and children are my best friends,” he said.

Reflecting on his upbringing, Durotoye said the experiences prepared him for leadership early. “Life trained me before leadership did,” he said.

He concluded that identity is forged through purpose, not geography. “Nigeria is not just where I live,” Durotoye said. “Nigeria is who I am.”