AGN Enters New Phase of Change, Says Aganbi

The Actors Guild of Nigeria is adjusting its internal focus as it responds to changes in Nollywood shaped by technology, digital platforms, and shifting economic realities. For Don Pedro Aganbi, recently elected National Director, Policy and Implementation, the emphasis is on execution and coordination rather than mere declarations.

Aganbi, a film and technology curator and long-standing stakeholder in the Guild, said the relevance of AGN in the coming years will depend on how well its policies are implemented across national and state structures, noting that the industry now operates within a fast-moving ecosystem that requires governance models aligned with present realities.

“Nollywood today operates in a fast-moving ecosystem shaped by technology, data, global platforms, and distribution systems,” he said.

Furthermore, he said his focus is on building systems that allow initiatives to be tracked, measured, and aligned across chapters, particularly as the scope of the industry continues to expand beyond traditional film production.

Central to this approach is the proposed introduction of an implementation dashboard for the Guild, to be developed in consultation with the national president. The dashboard is expected to serve as a central reference point for projects, welfare programmes, partnerships, and events, to improve efficiency, reduce duplication, and provide clearer visibility on progress.

On coordination between the national body and state chapters, policy direction must remain centralised, while allowing states to adapt implementation to local conditions within agreed standards. A fragmented approach across chapters weakens institutional coherence and limits the Guild’s ability to engage effectively with external stakeholders.

“There must be clear national coordination of ideas across all states,” he said. “The national body should provide policy direction, while states adapt and implement within agreed standards that reflect their local realities.”

Beyond internal reforms, Aganbi said engagement with external stakeholders remains critical. A closer alignment with government agencies, regulators, digital platforms, and international bodies would strengthen AGN’s institutional standing and improve its capacity to protect members’ interests locally and internationally, pointing to established actors’ unions in the United States, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Kenya as examples of organisations whose influence is anchored on strong policy frameworks.

Aganbi expressed confidence in the incoming national leadership led by Abubakar Yakubu, citing his previous roles as Vice President, National Public Relations Officer, and National Secretary of the Guild as evidence of institutional depth. He also highlighted the working relationship among the newly elected executives, including Vice President (South West)-elect, Dayo Amusa, with whom he worked during his tenure as Chairman of AGN Lagos State.

Assessing the outgoing administration led by Dr. Emeka Rollas, OON, Aganbi described unity as its most significant achievement. He noted that Rollas assumed office at a time of deep factional division and left behind a more stable organisation with structures established in nearly 30 states.

With a stronger institutional base now in place, the focus of the new leadership, he said, is to consolidate those gains through clearer policy direction and consistent implementation.